All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as the fallout from Saturday’s Old Firm begins.

Celtic have claimed the Old Firm bragging rights, and in some style.

The Hoops put on a rampant first-half display against Rangers to take a three-goal lead into the break at Parkhead on Saturday.

That will have been a very tough result to take for Rangers, who already face an uphill battle.

As both clubs turn their attention to the Champions League, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Barkley resisted

Rangers did not make any move to sign Ross Barkley during the summer window.

The former England international became a free agent after leaving Chelsea, and he was heavily linked with a move to Rangers.

But Giovanni van Bronckhorst has now confirmed that he and his staff stayed away from the deal when they were weighing up signings.

“No, we didn’t,” said van Bronckhorst when asked if Rangers made a move.

“Of course, we know his availability, but he was never an option for us to take to Rangers.”

Barkley is now being linked with a move to Southampton, still a free agent and still able to secure a new club.

Ange talks Abildgaard

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been speaking about the Hoops’ capture of Rubin Kazan star Oliver Abildgaard on deadline day.

“I’m pleased to get Oliver over the line. Obviously, it happened late in the piece, we had some moving parts in terms of just making sure with opportunities for guys elsewhere; I was just mindful of in terms of squad numbers.

“I had a clear idea of what I wanted to work with, and things came together, and we were able to get Oliver in the last bit of business for us.

“It’s great to get him in, he’s a player who is a little bit different to what we’ve got here in terms of his attributes.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to about him from a coaching perspective says he’s an outstanding person as well as an experienced and good player.