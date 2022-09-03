Rangers suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of rivals Celtic in the Old Firm on Saturday, and fans are not happy.

Rangers slumped to a huge Old Firm defeat on Saturday afternoon after a very poor display.

The Gers were 3-0 down by half-time against their biggest rivals, and Celtic made it four after the break to rubber-stamp the win.

Rangers were blown away from the off, failing to step up to the raucous atmosphere at Parkhead, and they paid the ultimate price.

They are now five points behind Celtic after just six games, and it’s not the way they will have wanted to go into their first Champions League clash of the campaign.

Speaking about the defeat, Gers boss Giovani van Bronckhorst said: “The way we conceded the goals, it was a repeat of the last game we played here in February.

“It was a free-kick and a throw-in, which we knew was their strength, and we weren’t ready.

“You know when you concede early goals, you make yourself struggle.

“We are disappointed with the performance, disappointed with the result, and that’s what I feel now.

“We prepared for these moments, and we were not ready. That’s very disappointing. You want to play a big game. You can always have goals against you, but not in this manner.

“It’s difficult for me to say why, but we were not alert, and that’s why you give the goals away.”

It was an afternoon to forget for Rangers defenders James Tavernier and Connor Goldson.

Rangers fans have also had their say on the events. Here’s what some have said on Twitter...

@Craig_Zara_merc - “Worst game ever. Sort it out.”

@TheIbroxChannel - “Poor display. Questions need to be asked of the squad and management. Gerrard never lost like this. We need a massive result midweek against Ajax, which seems a lifetime away.”

@Crotashadow - “Well done to Celtic were the better team completely today and they showed why they are the champs. Lets go again rangers in the next match.”

@Gazzagkl - “Resting on our laurels and standing still leads to results like this. Must do better Rangers!”

@Craigski14 - “Reap what you sow... why no investment?”

@Kaivan_Smith - “Embarrassing no one stepped up.”