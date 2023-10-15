Kris Boyd makes demand of new Rangers boss as Celtic star lands first call-up

The latest news from Celtic and Rangers as they prepare to return to Premiership action next weekend.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd is hopeful new manager Philippe Clement will be given time to help his old club move on from ‘a disaster’ under former boss Michael Beale.

Clement was officially unveiled as Beale’s successor at Ibrox on Sunday morning and he will hope to help Rangers improve on what has been a lacklustre start to the season.

They sit seven points adrift of Old Firm rivals and current Premiership leaders Celtic and will need to find form if they are to push the Hoops in this season’s title race. Boyd was scathing in his assessment of Beale’s reign at Ibrox and called on the Rangers board to hand his successor an opportunity to ‘build something’ during his time at the club.

He told Sky Sports News: “Whatever happened under Michael Beale, it was a disaster to be totally honest in terms of the money spent and the players not having an impact.

“When you look at the squad, yes the numbers are there, but the competition for places isn’t – hence the reason why it’s become stale recently. With the new manager coming in, it gives every player a clean slate and an opportunity to get themselves in the team. I’m sure we’ll now see players improve their performance.

“Clement is going to be here for a period of time; Rangers can’t afford to sack a manager again. They need to build something – hence the contract to 2027.”

Celtic star ‘ready’ for first senior international call-up

Celtic star Matt O’Riley has explained the ‘strange’ circumstances that surrounded his maiden call-up to the senior Denmark squad.

The all-action midfielder has benefitted from Kasper Dolberg’s decision to withdraw from the squad after the Anderlecht striker returned home to be with his newborn twins and his partner.

That now means O’Riley could earn his first senior cap when Denmark travel to San Marino for their latest Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday night.

Speaking after joining up with the squad, O’Riley told Bold.dk: “It happened very quickly. I just got a call from Morten Wieghorst and Kasper Hjulmand.

“I was just sitting in Mallorca and eight hours later I was in Denmark, so it all happened very quickly. Wieghorst said that there was a very good chance that I would go and then I had to pack my things and be ready.