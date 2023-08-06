The opening day of 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season provided plenty of drama as reigning champions Celtic beat Ross County 4-2, while Rangers crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.

Michael Beale was quizzed over further potential incomings and outgoings in the wake of their damaging loss as the summer transfer window enters its final few weeks. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Sunday, August 6:

Former Rangers star makes ‘pressure’ claim

Lee McCulloch reckons all the pressure is on Rangers’ long-serving players and not the nine new summer signings during the opening stages of the season.

It was a difficult day for Rangers at Rugby Park as they went down 1-0 to Kilmarnock in Ayrshire.

The former Ibrox midfielder has pointed to leaders in the dressing room such as captain James Tavernier and Connor Goldson to take more responsibility in helping the club’s latest additions to settle in to their new surroundings.

McCullosh believes an ignorance to the pressure and demands placed at Rangers could work in the favour of several new arrivals, especially heading into their Champions League third qualifying round tie against Servette in midweek.

He admitted: “All the pressure is on the ones who have been here for years. They need to look after the ones coming in because they are coming in blind. The manager will take a bit of responsibility in that but it goes back to your leaders, the dressing room leading itself at times because it has got to out there in the two 45 minutes of play. It’s time for the big boys to stand up.

“It’s all about getting through (the Champions League qualifier) and the new signings might come in a little bit blind when it comes to expectation levels. That can also work as a positive because they’re not used to it and don’t feel it.

“I was speaking to Danilo and he’s super excited. I think he’s going to be a top player and you can tell has that bit of confidence about him. Buf if you have nine players not used to the demands, it can work as a positive.”

La Liga club agree ‘personal terms’ for Celtic defender

Celta Vigo look to have won the race to sign Celtic defender Carl Starfelt, with the player having reportedly agreed personal terms to join the La Liga side.

The wantaway Swedish international is close to finalising his permanent move to the Spanish side after talks commenced between the two clubs, with transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claiming a deal “is on the verge of completion.”

The 28-year-old centre-back wants to be playing his football closer to where partner and former Hoops Women star Jacynta Galabadaarachchi is current plying her trade after recently signing for Sporting Lisbon.

A transfer to Celta would ensure Starfelt is within close proximity to the Portuguese border and various reports claim manager Rafael Benítez will stump up just under €5million (£4.3m) to bring him to the club.