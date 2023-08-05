It is widely anticipated the Swedish international has played his last game for the Hoops.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Carl Starfelt could be set to depart Celtic imminently after explaining his reasons behind leaving the central defender out of his starting line-up against Ross County.

The Swedish international was brought on after 70 minutes during the 4-2 opening day victory over the Staggies at Parkhead, amid heightened speculation linking him with a move abroad.

Reports earlier this week claimed Starfelt was a target for up to SIX European clubs and that the Scottish champions were bracing themselves for potential offers as new £4.3million signing Maik Nawrocki was selected to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers and impressed on his league debut.

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is attracting interest from elsewhere.

That left supporters fearing the worst over Starfelt’s future and he appeared to applaud the Celtic faithful as he made his way on to the pitch to indicate he may have played his last game for the club.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound post-match, Rodgers hinted the 28-year-old could seal a transfer to a “top league” in the coming days. A move to La Liga outfit Celta Vigo has been strongly rumoured.

He explained: “Carl could leave and obviously hence the reason for not starting him. It might be something that goes through next week, but we shall see. He’s obviously been a fantastic servant here and he’s a great guy and really committed, but there are reasons why he may want to move on, but we’ll see how that looks.

“I wanted to put Carl on because it might be his last appearance here. There’s interest from him and he would like to take up that possibility. So for me, we have to. And we will resolve that as quick as we can.

“But I felt it was nice for him to get an appearance and maybe a final appearance at Celtic Park.. The clubs are in communication, so I’m sure that will go through at some point. I would say an early part of next week, if not before.

“Clearly, he probably felt it was a time to move on. And I’ve got to say, really respectfully, loved his time here. There’s obviously certain conditions there that has made him think, he would be going to one of the top leagues.

“Economically, it’s hard for us to compete on that side and obviously his partner is no longer here anymore and has moved on. Sothere’s a number of reasons as to why he would like to move on. But I have to say total profressional, he’s been first class and if it didn’t go through, I know I can rely on him.”

Starfelt has made 51 appearances for Celtic since joining from Rubin Kazan in 2021. He’s lifted two League titles, two League cups and a Scottish Cup during his time in Glasgow.