It was defeat for Celtic and victory for Rangers in mid-week European action as the season hots up thanks to the Champions League and Europa League.

There are contrasting emotions at Celtic and Rangers after this week's European action and ahead of a return to Scottish Premiership fixtures this weekend.

The Hoops suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Feyenoord in the Champions League as Rangers pulled off an impressive 1-0 win over Real Betis in their Europa League clash.

Here's the latest transfer news from the Old Firm clubs.

Brendan Rodgers teases busy January transfer window

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has sent a tantalising transfer message to supporters as he looks forward to the January window.

The Hoops enjoyed a busy summer, bringing in seven permanent signings as well as Rodgers himself and on Monday announced a record annual profit of £40.7 million.

Rodgers was cautious not to be 'disrespectful' to the current squad, who sit top of the Scottish Premier League unbeaten this season but hinted at a busy winter window for the club.

Rodgers said: "No. No, I think if you ask any manager they will always be wanting more, of course.

Brendan Rodgers wants new signings in January (Image: Getty Images)

"But we work with the players that's here. I'm not saying that in any disrespectful way, I think every manager will tell you they maybe wished they could have done one or two more signings.

"But the window closed, we had the players we had in and I'm a coaching manager, and we will work with the very, very best players at our disposal to make our performance level the best we can possibly be. And now we are preparing already for the January window and the summer window."

‘A lot of eyes’ on Rangers star

Rangers boss Michael Beale admitted that 'a lot of eyes' were on the side's goalkeeper Jack Butland on Thursday night after he signed for the club this summer.

The 30-year-old has started every match for the Gers this term having left Crystal Palace at his contract's expiry this summer. Butland had struggled for game time in recent seasons but has been one of Rangers' standout stars this term - showing his calibre in Thursday's 1-0 Europa League win over Real Betis.

The Rangers Review had speculated that a downside to Butland's showings is that Premier League interest could be attracted and Beale admitted that the shot-stopper is certainly turning heads. He said: “Jack was taking over from a modern-day legend at the club and there were a lot of eyes on him. But I’ve known about Jack for a number of years and all he’s had here is an opportunity to play and show his quality.