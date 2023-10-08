Major claim made over Rangers managerial candidate as Killie boss blasts Celtic star

The latest news from Celtic and Rangers after the Old Firm rivals both picked up Premiership wins this weekend.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard is said to be ‘no longer under consideration’ to take charge at Rangers.

The Ibrox club are working hard to appoint a successor to Michael Beale after he left his role after suffering a third defeat in seven league games against Aberdeen last week. Several names have been mentioned as possible candidates to step into the role but BBC presenter Kenny McIntyre has revealed three names remain in the frame - but confirmed Lampard is out of the running.

McIntyre also confirmed another candidate, former Club Brugge and Monaco manager Philippe Clement, has interest from elsewhere and described former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat as ‘an outsider’.

Speaking on BBC Sportscene, he said: “I’ve been told it’s Philippe Clement, Kevin Muscat, Pascal Jansen and Frank Lampard have all been spoken with. Lampard is no longer under consideration. I’ve been told Muscat is an outsider. Clement is a free agent but has other suitors and Jansen is very much of interest.”

Celtic star blasted by Killie boss

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes hit out at Celtic star Reo Hatate and accused the Japan international of going down “far too easily” as his side fell to a 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Reo Hatate put in an impressive performance for Celtic against Kilmarnock.

Hatate, Luis Palma and Greg Taylor all found the net for Brendan Rodgers side as they claimed a seventh win in eight league gaps to tighten their grip on their lead at the top of the Premiership table. However, it was an incident just after the hour-mark that infuriated McInnes after a VAR check saw a penalty decision rescinded following a challenge on Hatate.

Speaking after the game, the former Rangers star said: “I thought that VAR decision was correct.