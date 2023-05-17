‘I would’ - Celtic transfer target’s intriguing admission and ‘uncertain’ claim

The latest Celtic transfer news stories as Ange Postecoglou’s side look to bounce back from last weekend’s Scottish Premiership defeat to rivals Rangers.

There are just three games remaining in the Scottish Premiership season with the title already decided as the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs fight for third place while the relegation battle is heating up.

In Glasgow, Celtic are set to take on St Mirren this weekend as they build towards their last meaningful match of the campaign which will be the Scottish Cup final against Inverness CT. Meanwhile, there are also plenty of transfer news stories concerning the Hoops that are making headlines in the background.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the players that Ange Postecoglou’s side have been linked with is Eduvie Ikoba, a striker from the United States of America who is currently playing in Hungary’s top flight. The 25-year old turns out for Zalaegerszegi TE having joined last summer from Slovakian side AS Trenčín.

The forward has netted 13 goals this season and has apparently caught the eye of the Hoops who are understood to be looking to add even more strength in depth to their attacking options. Although his contract still has two years remaining, reports coming out of Hungary have seen the player claim that his future remains uncertain.

Quotes from Hungary, via the Scottish Sun, by Ikoba say: “It is still uncertain. Starting this summer, my contract runs for another two years. The team is in the European Conference League qualifiers, which is a really big opportunity for the club. I don’t know yet what my future holds, whether I’ll stay or go, but I think I’ll be here, in Zala.