The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as the Scottish Premiership season reaches the final stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

There are just three league fixtures each remaining for Celtic and Rangers as the Scottish Premiership season reaches a conclusion for another year.

The title has already been decided and Ange Postecoglou’s side also have the Scottish Cup final to think about while over at Ibrox it is just a case of going through the motions and seeing out the rest of the games. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories concerning both Glasgow clubs making headlines in the background.

English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be trying to push through a deal for Celtic player described as a ‘sensation’ in reports. Elsewhere, a Rangers linked star has dropped a major hint about his future after this summer. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Monday, May 15:

Brighton ‘to push through deal’ for Celtic ‘sensation’

Per a report from Football Insider, Brighton & Hove Albion are trying to push through a deal for Celtic sensation Ronan Ferns. The Seagulls are said to be ‘big admirers’ of the 16-year-old defender and it is claimed they are ‘working hard behind the scenes’ to complete a deal before the end of the season.

The reported reason that Brighton are moving fast to try and get a deal done is that other English Premier League sides are also thought to have expressed an interest in the teenager. It is claimed that Brighton have submitted a six figure bid to Celtic and are preparing a contract.

Rangers linked star sends ‘last dance’ message

Reported Rangers transfer target Luis Palma has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is leaving his current club Aris. As per The Scotsman, the Honduran winger has been linked with a transfer to Rangers this summer for a suggested fee of more than £4 million.

