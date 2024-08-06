Motherwell were at Everton for a friendly match | Getty Images

The latest news surrounding Motherwell, including an injury update ahead of Rangers and details on a friendly versus Everton.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell suffered a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League side Everton in a training game - as injuries rack up ahead of facing Rangers.

Stuart Kettlewell’s side travelled to Goodison Park for a test against some of the top-level stars in a side managed by Sean Dyche. Beto, Neal Maupay, Jake O’Brien and Harrison Armstrong all scored to rack up a convincing scoreline in Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beto hit the front for Everton on 34 minutes, rolling low into the corner after Iliman Ndiaye hit the crossbar off a Seamus Coleman cross. A tough second half then faced Motherwell, as O’Brien netted from the corner of the six-yard box following a corner from the right-hand side.

Youngster Armstrong was next to net after Vitalii Mykolenko’s initial shot had been blocked and then Maupay pounced next. The Frenchman added a fifth before the 75th minute mark and Beto completed the scoring off an Armstrong cutback.

Kettlewell said post-match after the Premiership opener with Ross County of the clash in Merseyside: “We go down to play a closed door game against Everton at Goodison Park on Tuesday. So that overnight stay, playing against the top, top level side will be a brilliant test for us as well in their build up to the season starting.

“But I've got a whole host of guys there that are desperate for minutes as well. So I think as much as trying to improve what we've done today (Saturday), it starts to strengthen that squad with more minutes into the players and the challenges that will face them in the coming days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Motherwell are up against it injury-wise ahead of facing Rangers on Saturday. Lennon Miller is the latest doubt for the match that already has Shane Blaney, Ross Callachan, Callum Slattery, Harry Paton, Johnny Koutroumbis, Sam Nicholson and Filip Stuparevic out injured.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell said of Nicholson’s patella tendon injury: “This is a really frustrating situation for both club and player. I’ve spoken with Sam and will ensure he is full supported during this lay off. He is gutted that he is having to miss more games after working so hard to get back fit.

“From a club point of view, it’s another blow. Our injury list isn’t getting shorter and we’ve now got one less option in the forward areas. We’ll look to see if we can bring in some fresh blood to try and cope with the situation.”