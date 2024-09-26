Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell | Motherwell Times

The Wolves and Blackburn Rovers loanees were discussed in the latest Motherwell press conference.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has praised the impact of Wolves loanee Marvin Kaleta after replacing the injured Stephen O’Donnell - but wants the tackle that hurt his vice-skipper outlawed.

Mood is high at Fir Park after a fourth win from five in all competitions, a 2-1 win against Dundee United in the Premier Sports Cup. It books a return to Hampden against Rangers in a repeat of the 2017/18 League Cup semi-final that Motherwell won 2-0. O’Donnell was replaced by the Wolves loanee though after falling awkwardly on his shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comparing it to the tip tackle in rugby, Kettlewell has spoken with head of referees Willie Collum about the challenge and wants to see football ban such a tackle. He said ahead of the weekend’s Premiership game with St Mirren: “Stephen has not trained this week. We are hopeful it is not too bad but again it’s one that needs to be assessed over the next two days.

“It’s not as bad as we first feared, you are looking at dislocation and all that type of stuff he has been cleared of. He took a significant blow from a height. It’s not a moan, if you look at the challenge, there’s no intention to injure the player but I have been so big on this that when you are fully up there and contesting the ball, you can’t make a back for the opponent. It’s something I personally think needs to be outlawed from the game here.

“We’ve had a bit of dialogue with Willie Collum and it’s not a rant, it’s just something I feel we are missing at this minute in time. Without being too dramatic, if Stephen falls another couple of inches in the way and lands on his head, what is his neck supported by other than his full body weight coming down on top of him?”

Kaleta replaced him and impressed in the victory over United. It pushes the Wolves loanee closer to a first start since arriving from Molineux in the summer, having taken some time to build a level of robustness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettlewell said: “I was particularly pleased for Marvin. He’s sitting waiting patiently and there was a bit of work to get him up to full speed. He’s obviously a young lad basically coming out of academy football and we know the stresses and strains of senior football can take you a bit of time to get up to speed with.

“It’s not that we haven’t seen his quality, we undoubtedly have, but we had to get him to a position of being a bit more robust. But I think everyone can see the qualities he brings offensively and defensively. I was really pleased by the impact he had in the game. I thought he looked really creative and gave us real drive and thrust down that right-hand side.”

Striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos returned from injury in the game while Johnny Koutroumbis and Shane Blaney continue to edge towards action. It comes after a blow that Blackburn Rovers loanee Jack Vale has returned to his parent club with a calf injury of around 10-12 weeks.

There’s also been an update provided on longer-term injured quartet Callum Slattery, Harry Paton, Ross Callachan and Sam Nicholson. He added: “Johnny Koutrombis is back into full contact training, Shane Blaney comes in today (Thursday). Apostolos is another week into full contact training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The big blow to us was Jack Vale. Jack was getting up to speed and someone we know all about, but as always, something you get, gets taken away in the other hand slightly. We remain positive and we are happy to see those three guys in particular get back to full training.

“The likes of Sam Nicholson are making good progress but there is a timeline to it. Callum Slattery, we spoke about that nine months, but making really good progress. Callum’s in a good place and hitting all the milestones he needs to do with the medical guys.

“Ross Callachan has the leg brace off with the operation he’s had and is moving about far more freely. Harry Paton is probably a couple of weeks out from getting into contact training. We start to find ourselves in a good position and we find ourselves as far down the line with these guys as we possibly can.”