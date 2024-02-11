Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic and Rangers were both in Scottish Cup action this weekend and the pair comfortably progressed into the next round with 2-0 wins over St. Mirren and Ayr respectively. Attention will now quickly turn back to the Scottish Premiership and what is set to be a thrilling title race.

Celtic are currently three points clear at the top but have played a game more, with the two-horse battle likely to go down to the wire. Away from the action, GlasgowWorld has rounded up some of the latest headlines coming out of Ibrox and Parkhead.

Warnock loves Celtic target

Neil Warnock has described Bojan Miovski as 'the best striker' he's ever worked with following a brace in the cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday. Miovski netted both goals to land interim boss Warnock his first win as his new club.

The Macedonian was of interest to Celtic in January and now has 17 goals across all competitions this season. And Warnock heaped praise on his new star following Saturday's win.

“He is just a top finisher," the Aberdeen boss said. "I’ve always struggled with strikers, if I'm honest, all through my career. I’ve been good at goalies and centre-halves and midfielders, but never really with a striker. It’s ironic isn’t it coming to this stage of my career I’ve got probably the best one I’ve ever had.”

Duo tipped for title influence

Ian Durrant believes Todd Cantwell and Tom Lawrence could prove crucial in Rangers' push for the title. Gers can go top if they beat Ross County by a margin of three goals or more during Wednesday's game in hand.

“I feel we are creating plenty of chances in the final third of the pitch. Todd Cantwell and Tom Lawrence are both key players in that area," Durrant told The Sunday Post. "They like to penetrate in the final third and create chances. They also like to shoot from outside the box and I like to see that. I don’t think there is enough of it in the modern game.