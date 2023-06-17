Celtic and Rangers are cranking up their transfer activity a notch ahead of the new season, with both sides looking to re-shape their respective playing squads slightly.

The Hoops are close to appointing Brendan Rodgers as their new permanent manager following Ange Postecoglou’s sudden exit, while Light Blues boss Michael Beale has already made FOUR new signings. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Saturday, June 17:

Jack Butland has “no ambitions” after joining Rangers

Ex-Manchester Utd and England defender Paul Parker believes goalkeeper Jack Butland’s decision to join Rangers displays a lack of ambition, but is hopeful he will do himself justice north of the border after arriving on a free transfer from Crystal Palace.

Speaking to Danish outlet SpilXperten, Parker said: “Well, if he can’t do well at Rangers in Scotland, then he has serious, serious problems. He had a great time at Stoke but that’s all he has done. He never played at Crystal Palace or Man United. He has just been sitting around.

“But it’s going to be seriously tough for him after so many years on the bench. It’s quite strange that the mentality of a lot of goalkeepers is just to accept sitting on the bench. They have no ambitions and the same applies for Jack Butland. I’m sure that he will play because Rangers have struggled with their goalkeepers. Two of them are very old and the third one doesn’t seem to have the level to play regularly for Rangers.

“Now he comes there and the plan is for him to be a starter. It’s very good for him that he leaves Man United and now goes to Rangers. It´s a very good move for him but there will be a lot of tough matches for him. I hope he will do himself justice but I’m not confident about it as he has just been relaxing for many years and now he will be in the middle of a crossfire.”

Former Celtic loanee seals £10m Bundesliga transfer

Former Celtic defender Mortiz Jenz has completed a move to Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in a deal that could reach £10million.

The German centre-back, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Parkhead, saw his spell in Glasgow cut short early in January before opting to join Schalke back in his homeland.

The 24-year-old made an immediate impression but was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation to the second tier, making the prospect of a permanent deal unlikely. However, it is believed Schalke officials were willing to splash the cash in order to retain the player’s services.

A popular figure during his short spell with the Hoops, Jenz has signed a long-term deal with the Green-Whites until 2027 from French club FC Lorient.

