The Jags remain in fourth place in the table, while the Red Lichties stay four points adrift of leaders Kilmarnock with four games remaining

Partick Thistle halted a run of four straight defeats as they held title-chasing Arbroath to a goalless draw at sun-kissed Firhill.

The Jags, who saw their automatic promotion hopes derailed following a dismal month of March, still have work to do to seal a play-off spot in fourth, with a three-point lead over Raith Rovers who have a game in hand.

Thistle boss Ian McCall felt his side deserved to take maximum points but reckons his players are starting to regain form at a crucial stage of the season.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell watched from the terrace in the first half before returning to the dugout for the second. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

He said: “Arbroath have done brilliantly but they should have lost today. We had a lot of chances.

“We may be running into form in terms of getting players on the pitch. We had three today who hadn’t trained all week.

“For Brian Graham to last 90 minutes was heroic. He has been out with Covid and a back spasm, so to get through the full game was a great effort.

“I thought they looked fresher because the games are going week to week like everyone else now. A draw might have been fair albeit we shaded it on chances.

“Arbroath are a good side. I don’t know why Dick says they don’t get the credit they deserve. They get more credit than Brazil’s 1970 team!”

There was little in the way of clear-cut chances in the first-half but plenty of talking points on a bumpy and bare playing surface.

Ciaran McKenna sent in a dangerous cross for Brian Graham after 33 minutes but the striker’s goal-bound header was saved by visiting keeper Derek Gaston.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was sent to the stand for losing his temper on the touchline over a rash challenge from Kyle Turner on Hearts loanee Chris Hamilton which went unpunished by referee Alan Newlands.

Chris Hamilton is set to leave Hearts for Arbroath. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Following a lengthy delay, the defender, was in clear discomfort, had to be stretchered off the pitch before leaving the ground on crutches - with Campbell’s furious reaction earning him a caution.

Hamilton’s replacement David Gold then rattled the inside of the post with a terrific strike just before the interval.

The home side enjoyed a productive start to the second half with unmarked captain Kevin Holt sending a free header over the crossbar from close-range.

Gaston then produced a fantastic fingertip save to deny Graham for a second time after the veteran frontman connected with Stephen Hendrie’s delivery after 61 minutes.

Scott Tiffoney also arrowed an effort narrowly wide before Red Lichties substitute Luke Donnelly passed up a good chance in the close stages by sending his half-volley straight at Jamie Sneddon.

Despite missing the chance to close the gap on league leaders Kilmarnock, Arbroath assistant manager Iain Campbell praised his part-time squad and claimed their title bid is far from over.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, assistant manager Ian Campbell and coach Rab Douglas are doing a fine job at Gayfield.

He admitted: “It’s testament to everyone at the club. Not just Dick or the players who have been magnificent but the whole club.

“Anyone who thinks this season is finished is wrong - you can see the way we play and the spirit we have. We’re just getting going and enjoying it so let’s look forward to next week.

“I thought the boys were first class. We came here to take three points but I’m satisfied with a draw.”

Partick Thistle: Sneddon, Holt, Mayo, Turner, Tiffoney, Bannigan (Crawford; 78), Graham (Alegria; 86), Smith (Murray; 78), McKenna, Akinola, Hendrie

Unused: Firth (GK), Bell, Stanway

Arbroath: Gaston, Co. Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Low (Wighton; 86), McKenna, Hilson (Donnelly; 79), Stewart. Ch. Hamilton (Gold; 41), J. Hamilton, Henderson (Craigen; 78)

Unused: Antell (GK), Thomson, Swankie, Ford, Bakare

Referee: Alan Newlands

Attendance: 2,810 (320 away)