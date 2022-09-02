The two Glasgow giants will clash in the first Old Firm meeting of the season on Saturday.

Celtic host Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Parkhead on Saturday lunchtime, with Ange Postecoglou’s side aiming to extend their stellar record on home soil.

The regining Scottish champions have been in scintillating form during the first month of the campaign and they will look to protect their excellent record on their own patch against their biggest rivals.

Celtic haven’t tasted domestic defeat at Parkhead since January 2021 and they can open a five-point advantage over the Ibrox side with victory tomorrow.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates at full time after the 4-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Postecoglou, who rested a number of key players during their 4-1 victory over Ross County in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday night, has some big decisions to make over who to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers at centre-half and who will be selected to lead the line.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against their biggest rivals this weekend: (4-3-3)

JOE HART: (GK) - Will come back in to replace Benjamin Siegrist, who started in midweek. Experienced head who knows all about handling big-game atmospheres.

JOSIP JURANOVIC: (RB) - Very athletic and can offer a real threat down the right flank. Will look to support the attack as often as possible.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS: (CB) - One of the first names on the teamsheet. A rock at the heart of the Hoops defence and another big display is expected from the American.

MORITZ JENZ: (CB) - Yet to sample his first Glasgow derby but offers aerial threat in both boxes and will look to win the battle against the physical presence of Antonio Colak. Distribution from the back has also been very good. Starfelt is less comfortable on the ball.

Matt O'Riley congratulates his close friend Moritz Jenz after the German centre-back's second goal in two Celtic outings. The tally from goals from this area of the side is now four from three league games but the 21-year-old midfielder believes there could be even more to come from this area for the Scottish champions. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

GREG TAYLOR: (LB) - Has been excellent so far this season and will hope to influence the game as much as possible.

CALLUM McGREGOR: (CDM) - The skipper is a talismanic figure in the middle of the park. He will add extra cover to the backline and look to break forward where possible.

REO HATATE: (CM) - His versatility in this fixture could provide crucial. Can sit deep or play in a more advanced role. Formed a good connection with O’Riley.

MATT O’RILEY: (CM) - Another player in outstanding form in recent weeks. Celtic’s midfield three almost picks itself for this game.

JOTA: (RW) - Perhaps not quite as effective on the right-hand side but a guaranteed starter. The Portuguese winger will look to create spaces in behind the Gers backline and target Borna Barisic’s defensive weakness.

DAIZEN MAEDA: (LW) - Will look to combat James Tavernier’s threat, especially from dead-ball situations. Offensively, he has formed a strong partnership with Kyogo. Could be a key figure.

KYOGO FURUHASHI: (CF) - The Japanese frontman has been in terrific goal scoring form in recent weeks, bagging a hat-trick against Dundee United. Will be aiming to continue his scoring spree.