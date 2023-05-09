Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premership champions with four games to spare and can now look forward to guaranteed Champions League group stage football again next season, while Rangers will hope to join their rivals by navigating two qualifying rounds.

As the end of the 2022/23 season looms, transfer news stories are taking centre stage. Here is the latest transfer news affecting both Glasgow giants on Tuesday, May 9:

Scotland international told Celtic transfer would be ‘best fit’

Billy Gilmour would be an ideal fit for Celtic should he decided to move elsewhere this summer, according to former Manchester United star Paul Parker.

Paul Parker has claimed the football Rangers play wouldn't suit Billy Gilmour. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The out-of-favour Brighton midfielder, who was born in Ayrshire, has endured a frustrating season as a bit-part player for the Seagulls since his £9million summer move from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old Scotland international earned plaudits for his performance in the recent 6-0 Premier League dismantling of Wolves after being handed a rare start under boss Roberto De Zerbi, leading him to admit “mistakes” have been made over the lack of game time he has awarded Gilmour.

With just four starts to his name this term, the Ardrossan playmaker could be on the lookout got a new club at the end of the campaign as he seeks to reignite his career.

The youngster, who came up through the Rangers youth ranks, would be better suited to play for Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side, claims Parker. He told SpilXperten: ““Of course, he needs to move away. I think he is able to play in the Premier League but a move to Scotland wouldn’t surprise me.

“Probably Celtic would be the best fit for him as Rangers doesn´t play the football that suits him very well.”

Rangers ‘eye’ £2m transfer swoop for Arsenal star

USA international Auston Trusty has been linked with a £2million summer move to Rangers, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old American is claimed to be on the Ibrox side’s radar ahead of the transfer window opening as Michael Beale prepares to crank up his rebuild job and stregthen his defensive options.

Pennsylvania-born Truston, who started his career in the USL Championship with Bethlehem Steel, made his senior breakthrough in th MLS in 2018 with Philadelphia Union. His impressive form earned him a move to Colorado Rapids the following year before Arsenal lured him to England in January 2022, a move which saw him return to the United States on loan for the rest of the season.

With four goals in 44 appearances on loan at EFL Championship side Birmingham City this year, Trusty has admitted his future remains uncertain after winning the club’s Player of the Year vote.

The 6ft2’ left-footed centre-back is also capable of filling in at left-back and it’s thought his physical stature would prove beneficial in the Scottish Premiership and it’s believed the Gers would have to cough up a fee in the region of £2million to secure his signature.

Trusty made his US national team debut back in March, playing the entire 90 minutes in a 7-0 win over Grenada.