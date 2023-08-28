Is this how Rangers could look when they host Old Firm rivals Celtic next Sunday afternoon?

A big week lies ahead for Michael Beale and Rangers as they look to secure their place in the Champions League group stages when they face PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Hot on the heels of the trip to Holland will be the first Old Firm derby of the season as Celtic make the short trip to Ibrox - but there is also the small matter of transfer deadline day sandwiched between two potentially season-defining fixtures. Beale has already been active in the transfer market by adding nine new faces to his squad throughout the summer and he hinted there could be at least one more new addition ahead of deadline day.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s win at Ross County, he said: “The European finance coming in could be really important. Just for the future of the Scottish game. There’s been a little bit in terms of now or two names out there. There’s been a little bit of truth in that but nothing for us to confirm right now.

“Between now and the end of the window, you may see one or two out, one in. But it’s all open at the moment in that sense.”

The main focus of the final week of the window seems to be on outgoings with Ianis Hagi’s departure to Spanish side Alaves already confirmed and former team-mates Glen Kamara and Scott Wright both being linked with moves elsewhere. Next weekend’s home game with Celtic will come less than 48 hours after the transfer window slams shut - so how could Beale’s side look when they walk out at Ibrox on Sunday lunchtime?

1 . Rangers starting eleven for Old Firm clash - if transfer speculation is true. Is this how Michael Beale will go as we prepare for the first Old Firm derby of the season? Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . GK: Jack Butland Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . RB: James Tavernier Photo: Getty Images