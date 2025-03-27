Celtic and Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Saturday - here’s who will officiate both games

The Scottish FA have confirmed their full list of referee and VAR appointments for this weekend’s latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Celtic and Rangers return to domestic action on Saturday following a fortnight’s break due to the international window, with Brendan Rodgers’s Hoops side entertaining Hearts at Parkhead before Barry Ferguson’s Light Blues face Dundee at Dens Park later that evening.

Both sides had had plenty of time to dissect the Old Firm clash at Celtic Park on March 16th, with Rangers running out 3-2 winners courtesy of Hamza Igamane’s late 88th minute winner at the home of their bitter rivals.

The result enabled the Ibrox club to cut the gap at the top of the league table to 13 points, but Celtic remain in a commanding position to wrap up the title in the coming weeks.

Celtic vs Hearts match officials

Celtic will still be licking their wounds after suffering their first defeat on home soil this season prior to the break. And while there was an acceptance that his side were miles off it against Rangers, Rodgers will be warning his players against showing further signs of complacency.

They face a Hearts side who has improved drastically since their horrendous start to the campaign left them down in the relegation zone. The Jambos are now just five points off third place behind city rivals Hibs and will be hoping to continue their resurgence under Neil Critchley going when they head through to Glasgow’s east end.

The SFA have named Kevin Clancy as the man in the middle for this game. He will be supported by his assistants Ross Macleod and David Roome with Greg Aitken at the VAR controls alongside Chris Rae from Clydesdale House.

Dundee vs Rangers match officials

A rejuvenated Rangers side will aim to pick up from where they left off before the break when they travel north to Tayside to face Dundee at Dens Park. Interim boss Ferguson will have had more time to spend on the training pitch with a number of his players as they looking to continue their recent upturn in form.

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues, on the other hands, are desperately searching for points having slid down the table to leave them sitting just above the relegation zone. They’re currently just one point off safety and will have an added incentive to bounce back from their derby day to Dundee United last time out.

The referee for this contest will be David Dickinson, accompanied by assistant referees Frank Connor and Alastair Mather. Video Assistant Referee duo Andrew Dallas and David Dunne will also be on hand to deal with any controversial calls throughout the contest.