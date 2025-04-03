Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Celtic have the chance to bolster their ranks with some new signings this summer. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door should they wish to later this year. That would free up space and funds in their squad to pave the way for new arrivals.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are sat top of the Scottish Premiership table above rivals Rangers. They are closing in on yet another title to add to their trophy cabinet. The Hoops are back in action this weekend with an away trip to St Johnstone following their win over Hearts last time out.

Celtic still want Michel Ange Balikwisha

Celtic have renewed their ‘interest’ in Royal Antwerp winger Michel Ange Balikwisha, according to The Scottish Sun. The Hoops remain keen on the attacker ahead of the summer. The report suggests they have been making fresh trips to watch him in action.

Balikwisha, 23, could be seen by Rodgers as someone to bolster his attacking ranks ahead of the next campaign. He has been on the books of Antwerp since 2021. Prior to joining his current club, he had spells as a youngster at Anderlecht and Standard Liege.

The former Belgium youth international has been a key player since his transfer to Bosuilstadion. He helped them win the Pro League back in 2023 and is under contract until 2026. Injuries have limited him to only eight appearanbces in all competitions so far this term.

He said earlier this year: “Celtic’s interest was concrete, but I chose to stay. Leaving with an injury was not ideal. I’d rather take good care of myself so I could be ready for the play-offs with Antwerp. We’ll see in the summer transfer window.”

Celtic have summer transfer priority

Celtic are keen to bring in a new midfielder and remain ‘long-term’ admirers of Motherwell’s Lennon Miller, according to the Daily Record. They are expected to try and lure the youngster to Glasgow at the end of the season. The report suggests it will take over £4million to land him with Eintracht Frankfurt and Royal Union Saint Gilloise also eyeing him.

Miller, 18, is being tipped for a bright future in the game. If the Hoops signed him, he would be a good long-term option for them in the middle of the park. He has bags of potential and will only get better down the line.

The teenager has been with Motherwell for his whole career to date. He has risen up through their academy ranks and was a regular at various different youth levels. The Wishaw-born man, who is a Scotland Under-21 international, broke into the first-team at Fir Park back in 2022 and hasn’t looked back since.

Miller has become one of the first names on the team sheet for Michael Wimmer’s side and they will be desperate to keep hold of him for longer amid attention from Celtic and others. He has played 68 matches to date and has fond the net on six occasions.