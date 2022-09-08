All the latest Celtic and Rangers news and transfer rumours as both clubs look to bounce back from Champions League defeats.

Celtic are already off to a flyer this season as they look to defend their Scottish Premier League crown.

The Hoops made light work of rivals Rangers in the first Old Firm of the season last week, though both sides have since suffered defeats in the Champions League.

Both sides will want a response this weekend, with Celtic taking on Livingston and Rangers facing Aberdeen.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs.

Ure contract talks

Rangers are set to agree a new deal with striker Robbie Ure.

According to Football Insider, all parties involved in the negotiations are now confident of striking a deal for a new long-term contract.

The 18-year-old looks set for a big future at Ibrox, and Rangers want to make sure he is tied down long term.

McCoist not too concerned

Ally McCoist is not too concerned with Rangers’ heavy defeat to Ajax.

"It's massive, it's the biggest test. I mean, last year was superb,” he told talkSPORT.

"It's an absolutely superb achievement to reach the Europa League final, and they beat some real quality along the way. Obviously the likes of Dortmund and Leipzig.

"This is a real step up in quality again. It's a step up to the Champions League, there is no doubt about it.

"We have talked about Liverpool taking a draw (against Napoli). I would bite your hand off for a draw right now."

Howe opens up

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has opened up on his collapsed Celtic appointment, with the former Bournemouth boss almost being appointed before Ange Postecoglou arrived.

Howe told The Athletic: “Celtic was the one job I’d been offered that really appealed.

“The issue there was my staff. I felt that if I was to come into a pressured job like that, I needed to go in with a sense of stability.

“I could have recruited new staff, but then you’re working each other out and there’s a transition process where it probably takes three, four, five months.