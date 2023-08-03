It is going to be a bumper weekend across Scotland with all four SPFL divisions getting underway with the majority of clubs having already tasted competitive action in the Viaplay Cup group stages. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window has been ongoing and has continued to dominate the news cycle.

At Ibrox, Michael Beale has been busy bringing in new players but there have also been several high profile exits and it looks like there could be a few more to come yet. Across the city there is also another player seemingly making his goodbyes as a Celtic midfielder gets set to leave. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Thursday, August 3:

Rangers expect striker to make £4m transfer

The future of Fashion Sakala has been one of the biggest ongoing transfer stories over the past few weeks and the most recent reports, via The Herald, suggest the striker is now almost certainly on his way out. The report claims that Rangers ‘expect’ the Zambian to complete his move to Saudi Arabia this week in a deal that should bank them a £4 million fee.

The 26-year old was first linked with a move to the Gulf State in July but seemingly turned down the opportunity and now it very much looks like the deal is back on. Meanwhile, the Gers also expect Glen Kamara to leave with six clubs across Europe apparently keen on his services.

‘Forgotten’ £2m Celtic midfielder set to leave

According to the Glasgow Times, Ismaila Soro looks set to return to Israeli football this week with Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Be’er Sheva ‘battling it out’ to sign the midfielder. The Ivorian moved to Parkhead in January 2020 for a reported fee of £2 million but managed only 21 first team appearances over his 18 months at Parkhead before being loaned out to Portuguese side Arouca last summer.

