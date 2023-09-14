Liverpool defender planning January talks with Celtic as Rangers interest in Leeds United star revealed
The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines with the Scottish Premiership returning this weekend.
The international break is over and SPFL action returns this weekend with both Celtic and Rangers back in Scottish Premiership action.
Michael Beale’s side head to McDiarmid Park for the early kick off on Saturday as they face St Johnstone with pressure starting to build on the Ibrox gaffer. As for Celtic, they host Dundee as the Hoops look to keep a hold of top spot in the league table.
Meanwhile, there is still plenty of transfer news doing the rounds despite the summer window having been closed for over two weeks now. On loan Celtic defender Nat Phillips has spoken about a potential permanent switch to the Scottish Champions from Liverpool and Rangers summer interest in a Leeds United player has been revealed. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Thursday, September 14:
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips addresses potential permanent Celtic switch
Nat Phillips could be in line to make his Celtic debut against Dundee this weekend following his loan move from Liverpool late in the window. The 26-year old is in the final year of his Anfield contract and has now spoken about what the future could hold and if a permanent switch to Parkhead could be on the cards.
In an exclusive interview with CeltsAreHere, the defender said: “We’ve not had any conversations about that yet. Obviously, there’s an injury situation at the club at the moment and I’ve been brought in to try and help ease that. So that’s where we’re at at the moment we’ve not had any further conversations I think as it stands we’ll talk in January”
Rangers ‘explored poissbility’ of summer move for Leeds United player
According The Athletic, Rangers explored the possibility of signing Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton over the summer. It is claimed that the Gers looked into signing the 23-year old and had a genuine interest but no deal ever emerged.
The England youth international spent last season on loan at EFL Championship side Millwall where he made 37 appearances across all competitions. He has returned to Elland Road and has featured regularly for the Whites in the early stages of the new season.