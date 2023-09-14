The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines with the Scottish Premiership returning this weekend.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The international break is over and SPFL action returns this weekend with both Celtic and Rangers back in Scottish Premiership action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of transfer news doing the rounds despite the summer window having been closed for over two weeks now. On loan Celtic defender Nat Phillips has spoken about a potential permanent switch to the Scottish Champions from Liverpool and Rangers summer interest in a Leeds United player has been revealed. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Thursday, September 14:

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips addresses potential permanent Celtic switch

Nat Phillips could be in line to make his Celtic debut against Dundee this weekend following his loan move from Liverpool late in the window. The 26-year old is in the final year of his Anfield contract and has now spoken about what the future could hold and if a permanent switch to Parkhead could be on the cards.

In an exclusive interview with CeltsAreHere, the defender said: “We’ve not had any conversations about that yet. Obviously, there’s an injury situation at the club at the moment and I’ve been brought in to try and help ease that. So that’s where we’re at at the moment we’ve not had any further conversations I think as it stands we’ll talk in January”

Rangers ‘explored poissbility’ of summer move for Leeds United player

According The Athletic, Rangers explored the possibility of signing Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton over the summer. It is claimed that the Gers looked into signing the 23-year old and had a genuine interest but no deal ever emerged.

Advertisement

Advertisement