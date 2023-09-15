‘Doesn’t interest me’ - Birmingham City boss distances himself from Rangers manager links
Eustace has been linked as a potential replacement for under-pressure Michael Beale.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Birmingham City manager John Eustace has dismissed claims that he could step up to replace under fire Michael Beale as Rangers boss, insisting the job “doesn’t interest me at all.”
The 43-year-old, who had a short spell as a player at Dundee United in the late 1990s, is the latest manager to be linked with a potential move to Ibrox in recent days as pressure continues to mount on Beale following a heavy defeat to PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifiers and a 1-0 Old Firm derby loss to Celtic.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Eustace - in charge of the English Championship club for the last 14 months - admits he has no desire to leave his current role if Rangers were to come calling. He described Beale as a “fantastic” manager and wouldn’t get drawn on speculation around his future.
The former Republic of Ireland assistant came close to signing for Rangers during Mark Warburton’s tenure in 2015 and had a training stint with the club for a short period of time before eventually deciding to hang up his boots.
Speaking at a media conference on Thursday, he said: “I love my job here at Birmingham City, I’ve been here for 14 months now, I signed a three-year contract to help rebuild this football club and I want to stay as long as I can.
“I think in the 14 months there has been very good progress and it’s important we keep building and want to be here as long as the club want me.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asked if Rangers were to approach him if they decide to begin their search for a new boss, Eustace responded: “Definitely not, Rangers have got a fantastic manager already and that’s not a job that interests me at all.
“I am very proud and honoured to be Birmingham City manager and i want to help grow this football club for as long as I can.”
Beale has come under fire from sections of the Gers support after a disappointing start to the season that leaves them four points adrift of their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Premiership and facing up to a tought Europa League group stage campaign.