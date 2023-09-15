Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Birmingham City manager John Eustace has dismissed claims that he could step up to replace under fire Michael Beale as Rangers boss, insisting the job “doesn’t interest me at all.”

The 43-year-old, who had a short spell as a player at Dundee United in the late 1990s, is the latest manager to be linked with a potential move to Ibrox in recent days as pressure continues to mount on Beale following a heavy defeat to PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifiers and a 1-0 Old Firm derby loss to Celtic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eustace - in charge of the English Championship club for the last 14 months - admits he has no desire to leave his current role if Rangers were to come calling. He described Beale as a “fantastic” manager and wouldn’t get drawn on speculation around his future.

The former Republic of Ireland assistant came close to signing for Rangers during Mark Warburton’s tenure in 2015 and had a training stint with the club for a short period of time before eventually deciding to hang up his boots.

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday, he said: “I love my job here at Birmingham City, I’ve been here for 14 months now, I signed a three-year contract to help rebuild this football club and I want to stay as long as I can.

“I think in the 14 months there has been very good progress and it’s important we keep building and want to be here as long as the club want me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked if Rangers were to approach him if they decide to begin their search for a new boss, Eustace responded: “Definitely not, Rangers have got a fantastic manager already and that’s not a job that interests me at all.

“I am very proud and honoured to be Birmingham City manager and i want to help grow this football club for as long as I can.”