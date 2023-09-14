Former Chelsea boss ‘not interested’ in Rangers role as ‘pressure’ on Beale mounts

Michael Beale is apparently under pressure at Ibrox after their UEFA Champions League exit and Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic.

The international break is over and the Scottish Premiership returns this weekend with a full card of fixtures including a trip to Perth for Rangers.

Michael Beale’s side head to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone in the early kick off (12:30pm) on Saturday where the former QPR manager is in desperate need of a victory. That is because there have been multiple reports suggesting that the 43-year old’s job is under consideration following the Gers’ UEFA Champions League exit and Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic.

The Ibrox side have also lost their opening league match of the 2023/24 season away to Kilmarnock and are four points behind their league leading rivals at the moment. There have been several different news stories over the past few weeks that have suggested the Rangers board are sounding out potential new head coaches if Beale has one more slip up or is unable to turn things around.

However, one man who won’t be headlining to Glasgow to take on the role is former Chelsea and Brighton Hove Albion gaffer Graham Potter. That’s according to the Scottish Sun who report that the Englishman has rejected an approach from Rangers to become their next manager.

The Gers apparently made an approach to Potter’s representatives but the 48-year old’s camp made it clear he would not be interested in the position. PIt is claimed that Potter is ‘relaxed’ and ‘not keen to rush back into management’, preferring to wait for the right job to come up, following his Stamford Bridge sacking in April.