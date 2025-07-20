A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Sunday afternoon

With the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season now just around the corner Rangers and Celtic remain active in the transfer window as they look to finalise their summer recruitment.

Rangers boss Russell Martin is still hopeful of more incomings, with a move for Leicester City defender Conor Coady still on the agenda. Celtic, meanwhile, have strengthened their forward options after announcing the signing of Japanese striker Shin Yamada.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Cypriots lead chase to seal McCausland loan

Out-of-favour Rangers winger Ross McCausland is attracting major interest from Aris Limassol and two unnamed clubs in the MLS.

The five-time Northern Ireland international has a number of loan options on the table this summer and is wanted by the Cypriot outfit along with a couple of American sides. Teams in Belgium and Switzerland are also monitoring the situation.

The 22-year-old has been on Aris’ transfer radar ever since he played and scored against them in the Europa League two years ago. They already have a strong connection to the Gers, having signed defender Connor Goldson and more recently Leon Balogun following his Ibrox exit earlier in the summer.

Limassol are looking to bolster their attacking options and McCausland - one of the Light Blues biggest success stories to emerge from the Ibrox academy system in recent years - is viewed as one of their top targets.

McCausland was signed from Linfield back in 2019. Since then he has made 66 first-team appearances and scored a few important goals in Europe.

European club eye up flop Celtic winger

Marco Tilio is expected to leave Celtic yet again this summer and a move to the Austrian Bundesliga could be on the cards - with Rapid Vienna currently trailing the winger.

The 23-year-old was one of the standout players in the A-League during his successful loan spells at Melbourne City over the last two seasons.

He has since returned to Lennoxtown and was involved in the Hoops’ pre-season training camp in Portugal last week, making his first appearance in 18 months during the 3-2 friendly defeat to Estrela de Amadora.

However, it remains to be seen if Tilio will get his chance under Brendan Rodgers and the Daily Record state that Vienna are keen to see if they can strike a deal with the Scottish champions for the wide man.

He has featured in just two Premiership games since arriving from Down Under in the summer of 2023 and with Benjamin Nygren, who plays on the same flank, joining Celtic last month, it likely that Tilio will be moved on in search of more game time.

Vienna have developed a strong relationship with the Parkhead side in recent seasons, having sold Nicolas Kuhn to them last January.