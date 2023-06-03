Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle clash in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park this evening, while Rangers boss Michael Beale is currently on holiday as he plots the next steps as part of his squad overhaul.

With the 2022/23 campaign concluding today, transfer news stories are making the headlines. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Saturday, June 3:

Ianis Hagi transfer hopes ‘shared’ by dad Gheorghe

Ex-Real Madrid and Barcelona star Gheorghe Hagi reckons his son, Ianis, would be ideally suited to Spanish football in the future amid interest from Celta Vigo.

Ianis Hagi scored his first goal in 16 months against Hibs. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Romanian playmaker, who scored his first goal in 16 months against Hibernian last month after being sidelined for over a year with a serious knee injury, is back to full fitness and penned a new deal with the Ibrox club that will keep him in Glasgow until 2025.

However, his legendary father has stated in an interview with Spanish publication Marca that he would love to see his son play in La Liga and follow in his footsteps by moving there.

Hagi snr said: “He’s had a difficult year, but I’ve seen him doing well again in the last few months. He’s started to play again, he’s started some games at Rangers now and he’s feeling good. Hopefully, he can continue as he was before.

“I played in Spain for many years and hopefully, one day, Ianis can go too. He is happy at Rangers, but football in Spain would be good for him.”

£4.5m flop goalkeeper agrees Celtic ‘release’

According to reports in Greece, goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has reached an agreement with Celtic to bring his ill-fated spell in Glasgow to an end.

The 29-year-old, who signed from AEK Athens for £4.5million as a replacement for Fraser Forster, endured a nightmare spell with the Hoops and failed to recover from a horrendous debut campaign as the Parkhead club watched their 10-in-a-row bid ended by Rangers.

As a result, Barkas slipped down the pecking order and the arrival of Ange Postecoglou saw him depart on a season-long loan to Eredivise side FC Utrecht last summer, where he started to rebuild his confidence. Sporting director Jordy Zuidam recently admitted the Dutch club wanted to keep Barkas on a permanent basis but they were unable to make a deal work financially due to the “huge” transfer fee required.

However, Greek outlet SportTime now claim that the shot-stopper will be released by Celtic this summer, despite having a year left on his current contract. The report states the Scottish champions are ‘keen’ to cut him from the wage bill, with third-choice keeper Scott Bain handed a new three-year deal last month. It claims Barkas is also ready to ‘close’ that chapter of his career.