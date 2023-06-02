Celtic man attracting transfer ‘interest’ as new name is linked with the Hoops

Celtic have Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday. The Hoops are facing a battle to keep hold of their boss Ange Postecoglou amid links to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Australian has guided the Hoops to back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles ahead of Rangers. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder wanted

Celtic midfielder James McCarthy is attracting ‘interest’ from MLS pair Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids this summer, as per a report by 90min. The Republic of Ireland international, who has 43 caps under his belt, moved to Glasgow in 2021 on a four-year contract but has struggled to make much of an impact under Postecoglou.

The 32-year-old started his career at Hamilton Academical before spells in England at Wigan Athletic, Everton and Crystal Palace. He has made 27 appearances for the Hoops, with only five of those coming in this past campaign, and he hasn’t managed to find the net yet.

Boss linked

Celtic could apparently turn to West Ham’s David Moyes if their current manager was to move on after the weekend, as detailed in a report by the Scottish Sun. The 60-year-old has guided the Hammers to the Europa Conference League final in this campaign and they play Serie A side Fiorentina in the final in Prague next week as they look to win themselves some silverware.