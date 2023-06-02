Rangers target ‘likely’ to be sold as update on attacker emerges

Rangers will be looking to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title next season with Michael Beale preparing for his first full campaign in charge.

He has the opportunity to bolster his ranks in the upcoming transfer window. Here is a look at the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Attacker latest

Rangers are believed to be interested in a summer move for Aris attacker Luis Palma ahead of the summer as they look to boost their attacking options ahead of next term. In this latest update by reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos on Twitter, his current club want a fee of €5m for his signature at the moment and Beale’s side ‘do not’ have the intention of meeting that price tag at this moment in time, with Danish giants FC Copenhagen mentioned as another potential suitor.

Palma, who is 23-years-old, moved to Greece last year from Vida and has since scored 15 goals in 43 games so far in all competitions. He is a Honduras international with six caps under his belt to date.

Striker update

Rangers-linked Lyndon Dykes is ‘likely’ to be sold by QPR according to a report by Football League World. The 27-year-old, who is a Scotland international with 28 caps so far, worked with Beale at Loftus Road and has been playing with the Hoops since 2020, firing in 30 goals in 120 games in all competitions.