There is just one game remaining in the 2022/23 domestic season in Scotland as Celtic chase another historic treble of trophies.

The Hoops, having already lifted the Viaplay Cup and Scottish Premiership title, face Inverness CT at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup final this weekend. Meanwhile, with the summer transfer window fast approaching there is plenty of speculation surrounding potential incomings and outgoings at Celtic Park.

One player who has been in the conversation over the past few weeks is Levi Garcia, a 25-year old striker who currently plays for AEK Athens in the Greek Super League. The forward is thought to be on Celtic’s radar while other clubs previously linked with the Trinidad & Tobago international include German Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart as well as from Lazio in the Italian Serie A.

The latest news surrounding the player, which comes from The Scottish Sun, is that AEK chief Dimitris Melissanidis has insisted that the Greek club will not be letting go of Garcia this summer. The striker, who has netted 18 goals this season, is expected to remain with his current club for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Melissanidis said: “Levi is not for sale. We’ll happily suck it up and we’ll see later. I don’t want to sell him. I want to enjoy him. Do you think everything in life is about money? This team will be able to distinguish themselves in Europe, and the goal should be the Champions League.”