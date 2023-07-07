Rangers sign striker Cyriel Dessers from US Cremonese on four-year deal

The 28-year-old forward joins the club ahead of the 2023/24 season, becoming Michael Beale’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Cyriel Dessers from US Cremonese on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. Transfer specialist sports reporter Fabrizio Romano says the deal is for €6.5million (£5.6million) consisting of a €5million (£4.3million) fee and €1.5million (£1.3million) in add-ons.

The experienced Belgian-born forward spent last season in Serie A. Dessers has also spent a number of years in the Belgian Pro-League with OH Leuven, Lokeren and Genk, while also experiencing Dutch football with Utrecht, Heracles Almelo and Feyenoord.

While at Feyenoord in 2021/22, Dessers was named UEFA Europa Conference League top goalscorer, with 10 goals, earning himself a place in the competition’s team of the season. A Nigerian international, he has been capped four times for the Super Eagles.

Speaking after signing for Rangers, he said: “I am really happy, it is a big relief to finally be here. There have been some long days and some stressful days, but it is a great feeling to finally be here.

“The history of the club, the fans, the stadium, it’s massive but next to that I look at what is here at this moment. I had really good talks with Michael Beale about his plans, the ideas of what he wants on and off the pitch and I thought that could be a really good fit for me and for the team so I am happy to be here.”

Manager Michael Beale commented: “We are delighted to have Cyriel joining our club. He brings a lot of experience from playing in Holland, Belgium and Italy, as well as in European competitions.

“We were looking for a very specific profile and believe that Cyriel will give us a variety of qualities both in and out of possession. When we met, we spoke at length about his alignment to our style of play and the other forwards we have in our squad.

“At 28-years-old, he is at a good age and will bring personality and leadership to our team. Cyriel pushed extremely hard to make this transfer a reality and showed a huge desire to come here.