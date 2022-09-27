Rangers felt the proposed contract ‘undervalued’ Scottish football while Livingston were understood to have reservations.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has finalised a new £150million live broadcast deal with Sky Sports, with more matches than ever before including the Scottish Women’s Premier League to be shown exclusively this season.

Scottish Premiership clubs approved a proposed new four-year contract extension from the 2024/25 season until 2029, which will increase the amount of games shown live from 48 to 60 per season, with scope to increase over the term of the deal.

Sky will also show SWPL games from this season abd become title sponsor of the SWPL League Cup for the next seven campaigns.

The SPFL have announced the new TV deal with Sky Sports. Picture: SNS

A minimum of five SWPL or League Cup matches will be broadcast exclusively every season from 2022/23 onwards, with the option of an additional five possible.

Additionally, all top-flight clubs will now be able to sell Pay-Per-View streams of up to five home league games within the UK and Ireland, subject to certain conditions including no matches during blocked hours.

The current arrangement with Sky runs until the end of season 2024/25, but the new agreement will ensure the broadcaster will be present at each Premiership ground on up to five occasions every season, one more than the current deal.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: “This is a very significant financial and promotional deal for the SPFL and I’m delighted our clubs have overwhelmingly supported deepening their relationship with the UK’s largest sports broadcaster.

“Today’s announcement represents a major financial boost for our 42 member clubs at a time when the UK economy is facing significant headwinds, and will increase the exposure of Europe’s most exciting and passionate league.

“We have much work to do to achieve our target of paying fees to member clubs of £50million per season - but this is an important and significant first step towards that target.

“Sky has an unparalleled track record of capturing the spectacle and passion of our sport and this partnership will bring Scottish football’s action-packed drama to an even wider audience.”

BBC Scotland currently broadcast highlights of cinch Premiership matches and a selection of live second-tier fixtures on TV, with radio commentary provided on BBC Radio Scotland.

The Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup tournaments are shown live on Premier Sports.

SWPL 1 games are also shown on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website, with highlights on BBC Scotland.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: “This is a historic moment for the SWPL and an enormous step forward for the women’s game in Scotland.

“This deal brings signifcant financial investment to the new leagues and enhances the visibility of the SWPL at this crucial time for the game.

“I’m delighted that Sky Sports recognise the value and potential of the SWPL and will be a key partner for us as we enter into this new era.

“Our clubs have invested considerable resourced and we can now see the rewards of that work, with increasing commercial interest. This deal will allow clubs to invest further and will put the SWPL on the map as one of the most progressive women’s leagues in the world.”

The Scottish FA's Head of Girls’ and Women’s Football Fiona McIntyre is pictured at Hampden Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s EVP and CEO UK and Europe said: “Every time we extend our partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League, more football fans are watching.

“With this latest extension of our long-running partnership, Sky Sports customers will contnue to be treated to the biggest games and even more live matches.