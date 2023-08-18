The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news ahead of the first knockout round of Viaplay Cup fixtures this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers enter the first domestic cup competition of the season this weekend as the two Glasgow clubs kick-start their 2023/24 Viaplay Cup campaign.

Michael Beale’s side play host to Championship club Greenock Morton to Ibrox in the early kick off on Saturday while the Hoops travel to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month with time running out to get deals over the line. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Friday, August 18:

Rangers ‘can’t afford’ star claims Peterborough chief

Rangers have been linked with a move for Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards - but director of football Barry Fry has told the Ibrox side they will need to stump up big money if the want to bring him north of the border.

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United has been linked with Rangers.

Fry has expressed doubts over whether the Scottish giants could afford the England youth international, who has gained plenty of interest from Premier League clubs too this summer. It’s claimed that Rangers have scouted Edwards in person on several occasions.

The 20-year-old has been tipped for a bright future in the game, with Peterborough owner Darragh McAnthony recently admitting he couldn’t understand how Edwards was still at the club. Fry insists they won’t stand in the player’s way if the price is right after knocking back a few bids.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “Rangers have been to a lot of our games but I have not spoken to anyone directly from the club. That means nothing, they could be watching the opposition or some other player. There have been some suggestions they are going to bid for him but they haven’t bid for him yet. I’m not even sure if they have the money to bid for him.

“Ronnie is an exceptional player and he will go. He is only 20 and he has played 19 times for England under-19s and 20s. He is the only player outside of the English Premier League in either of those two squads. He was part of the under-19 European Championship-winning team, played all four games at the World Cup at under-20 level.

“We’ve had plenty of interest. We have turned down a few bids from Premier League clubs because they haven’t been big enough. We are in no rush to sell him. He has two years left plus an option. We won’t stand in anyone’s way if the offer is right but so far none of the offers have been right.”

Wolves boss provides transfer hint on Celtic target

Celtic remain hopeful of signing Wolves winger Daniel Podence before the end of the transfer window - but their chances of securing his signature could be affected by how well he is currently training with the Premier League club.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has targeted the Portuguese star who is viewed as a potential replacement on the flanks for Jota. The 27-year-old finds himself on the fringes of the Molineux first-team having been cast aside by former boss Julen Lopetegui.

However, he’s now back training regularly alongside Jonny Castro Otto and new boss Gary O’Neil has been pleased with how both players have acquitted themselves so far this season as he continues to assess all his players.

Wolves have some financial concerns at present, which is hampering their ability to sign players - with only free transfers recruited so far. That could impact Podence’s situation, who was previously valued at £12million by the Midlands club.

With just one year left on his current deal, it’s understood there could be “wiggle room” over the transfer fee.