The latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic transfer news as both Glasgow clubs get set for Viaplay Cup action this weekend.

Rangers have been linked with a move for Millwall defender Jake Cooper (Pic: Getty)

Aberdeen are the first team through to the quarter-finals of this season’s Viaplay Cup, having won 2-1 at League One Stirling Albion last night, with Celtic and Rangers now looking to join them.

Michael Beale’s side welcome Greenock Morton of the Championship to Ibrox this afternoon while the Hoops head to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on Sunday. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month and the rumour mill is still turning.

Rangers are being linked with a move for a EFL Championship defender and the player’s club boss is hoping to deter that interest by tying his star down on a new contract. Elsewhere, Brendan Rodgers has spoken publicly about Celtic’s links to Wolves winger Daniel Podence and Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser. Here are the latest transfer news headlines on Saturday, August 19:

Millwall boss wants defender to sign new deal amid Rangers transfer links

Millwall manager Gary Rowett says they are aiming to sign defender Jake Cooper on a new deal with the centre back being linked with a move to Rangers as well as Leeds United and West Brom. The 28-year old is in the final year of his current contract at The Den.

Former Everton, Birmingham City and Derby County star Rowett told the South London Press: “We want Coops to sign a new deal, It has been well-documented that he has got a year left and there has been quite a lot of speculation out there. But as far as we’re concerned, our focus is on him signing a new deal. At this moment in time we are still in those discussions and we’re hoping it is something we can conclude.”

Celtic boss questioned on Podence and Fraser

Brendan Rodgers has been asked about transfer speculation in a recent press conference ahead of the Hoops trip to Kilmarnock tomorrow. Wolves’ winger Daniel Podence and Newcastle United’s Ryan Fraser are two names who have been linked with a move to the Scottish champions in the recent weeks.