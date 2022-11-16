The Hoops have landed in Australia to take part in the four-team friendly tournament alongside Sydney FC, Everton and Western Sydney Wanderers

The inaugural Sydney Super Cup marks the return of one of Australia’s most decorated coaches in Ange Postecoglou and the Celtic manager will lead his side into battle against local A-League side Sydney FC in the opening match of the glamour friendly tournament.

The Hoops boss has returned to his homeland during the World Cup break for an eagerly anticipated week-long tour Down Under, in which the Scottish champions will play two matches, starting tomorrow at the newly built 42,500-capacity Allianz Stadium.

That fixture will be followed by a clash with English Premier League outfit Everton, who in turn will face another A-League side in the shape of Western Sydney Wanderers next week.

A general view of the newly built Allianz Stadium during a Sydney FC media event

The competition has been shrounded in controversy in the build up in recent months, with Glasgow rivals Rangers also involved in the initial setup. However, that decision led to a furious backlash from the Ibrox club’s fanbase and the Light Blues eventually announced their withdrawal from the trip.

Frank Lampard’s Toffees side have since stepped in to complete the four-team line-up and the action gets underway in the next 24 hours. The schedulling of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar means that most professional leagues are in the midset of a month-long hiatus and with former Socceroos manager Postecoglou at the helm, the tournament will be a rare opportunity for overseas Celtic fans to watch their team in action.

Advertisement

Sydney come into this game sitting sixth in the A-League table after a 1-0 defeat to fierce rivals Western Sydney Wanderers. In contrast, the Scottish Premiership leaders signed off with an EIGHTH consecutive league win after coming from behind to beat Ross County 2-1 at Parkhead on Saturday before jetting out to OZ.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Sydney FC

What: Sydney Super Cup

Where: Allianz Stadium, Moore Park, NSW (42,500 capacity)

Advertisement

When: Thursday, November 17th – kick-off 03:45am (GMT)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live in the UK. However, subscribers outside of Australia can stream the game through their CelticTV package.

Network 10 will show all the Sydney Super Cup games live and free of charge in Australia. Matches will be televised on 10 Bold with streams available on 10 Play.

What are the latest match odds?

Advertisement

CELTIC 4/11 | DRAW 15/4 | SYDNEY FC 5/1

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Alex King gestures during the A-League Mens Elimination Final match between Western United and Wellington Phoenix at AAMI Park

2021/22 A-League Referee of the Year Alex King has been selected by Football Australia to take charge of the friendly fixture. He will be assisted by Kearney Robinson and Lance Greenshields, with Jack Morgan named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Sydney FC?

Advertisement

Ange Postecoglou is without four players who were called up for World Cup duty in Qatar, meaning Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic and Aaron Mooy aren’t available.

The quartet won’t feature at all during the Australian tour, while the likes of Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor and David Turnbull joined the travelling party after the Hoops opted against releasing the trio from linking up with the Scotland squad for tonight’s international friendly in Turkey.

Captain Callum McGregor HAS travelled with the team as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, but James McCarthy has been left in Glasgow due to a hamstring problem. Youngsters Rocco Vata, Scott Robertson and Bosun Lawal were selected by Postecoglou to make up his 24-man squad list.

Bosun Lawal is seen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Celtic and Blackburn Rovers

Sydney head coach Steve Corica is able to call on a few familiar faces to English football followers, with ex-Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell still yet to make his debut, former Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley and ex-Reading striker Adam Le Fondre all on the club’s books.

Slovakian international Róbert Mak and former Real Madrid youth player Diego Caballo Alonso could also feature, but first-choice goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne is absent due to his World Cup involvement. Veteran defender Alex Wilkinson has been ruled out for several months through injury.