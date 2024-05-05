Alan Stubbs has offered his verdict on the title race in Scotland

Alan Stubbs believes Rangers are starting to ‘wilt’ under the pressure of the Scottish Premiership title race ahead of their clash with Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Philippe Clement’s side put themselves in the driving seat to reclaim the league crown before a stuttering run of results last month saw them concede top spot, with Celtic now opening a six point gap after recording a routine 3-0 victory over Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday.

With only four games remaining, the reigning champions are closing in on clinching three-in-a-row and could all but wrap up the silverware in next week’s Old Firm derby. And former Hoops defender Stubbs is adamant his old club won’t throw away the title from the position they have put themselves in.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-Hibs boss stated: “I think Celtic have responded like champions. I think Rangers have wilted under the pressure a bit, I must admit. Celtic have been quietly letting a lot of people do the talking about them, where Brendan has been there and done it.

“I think Celtic are in a really strong position right now. Their manager (Clement) has come out with a few strange comments which I didn't get after the Old Firm game and the Dundee game after that. But I just feel like Celtic are in the prime position right now to do a Double - which people will probably look at as a mediocre season!”

Following Sunday’s visit of Kilmarnock, the Gers must head across the city to Celtic Park then face Dundee at Ibrox the following Tuesday before rounding off their league campaign with a visit to Hearts. Clement is retaining full belief that his team can still overcome Celtic.

