Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

The return of football seems to come earlier every year and Scottish Premiership action is back this weekend.

Celtic will get their title defence underway on Sunday when they host Kilmarnock, with Rangers already in action at last season’s third-placed team, Hearts, drawing 0-0 at Tynecastle.

The first off 33 pre-split matchdays is upon us and it’s sure to be another dramatic campaign. With the transfer window still open until August 30, every team can continue to strengthen after assessing their squads in the early weeks of the season - and Rangers have plenty still to do. The forward department is one area reportedly on the strengthening agenda.

Rangers are ‘interested’ in free agent striker Tyreese Campbell but face stiff competition from a number of English Championship sides. Journalist Darren Witcoop names Rangers among several suitors, with Swansea City, West Brom, Cardiff City and Sheffield United also ‘sounding out’ a potential move.

Campbell was thought to be close to an Ibrox move as his Stoke City contract ran down in 2020, but the striker eventually put pen to paper on a fresh four-year deal. That has now expired and not been renewed, leaving him without a club as things stand.

The 24-year-old is one of several options as Philippe Clement looks to bolster his frontline, with bids for the likes of Porto’s Goncalo Borges and Morgan Whittaker of Plymouth Argyle turned down. Campbell would not command any fee but comes with injury issues, having been absent for large parts of last season at Stoke.