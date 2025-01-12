Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Rangers star has stated a transfer desire he has burning within amid lingering rumours of Manchester Utd and Tottenham interest.

Attacking midfielder Malik Tillman has shone for PSV since joining initially on loan from Bayern Munich. He made his temporary stay in the Eredivisie side a permanent one last summer in a £12million deal, landing Rangers a fee in the region of £1.2m. Bayern changed their mind over a deal that would allow the Premiership club to sign him after his loan in the 2022/23 season.

Rangers earned some compensation after the Bundesliga team axed the agreement and another 10% sell-on fee was included in a settlement. It has been claimed recently by Sky Germany that Manchester United and Tottenham were two of the clubs tailing Tillman going into the winter transfer window, alongside Aston Villa.

The USA international is valued at up to €40 million (£33m) as per the report. Bayern, however, are claimed to have a buy-back agreement for £35m, which would hand Rangers £3.5m. The 22-year-old has addressed his future and says Bayern is a dream he holds, albeit without a desire to leave PSV this January.

He said: "When I was at Bayern Munich, they told me that they had confidence in my qualities on the ball, but that it had to be more aggressive. That I had to fight for every ball even more often, win even more duels and second balls and win back more lost balls.

"I was told it wasn't possible for me to play in their first team yet. But it is my dream to return to Bayern in the future. Although I know they already have great players. I grew up in Bavaria, where my mother and quite a few people who have followed me for years live.

"Many people know about the clauses in my contract at PSV. But I have no intention of leaving PSV in this transfer window anyway. The club suits me."