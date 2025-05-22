The former Liverpool and England icon has opened initial negotiations with Ibrox chiefs about making a stunning return to Glasgow

Steven Gerrard has provided eagle-eyed Rangers fans with an update on his current whereabouts amid ongoing speculation that he is closing in on a sensational return to Ibrox as the club’s next manager.

The former Gers and Aston Villa boss is the odds-on favourite, with bookmakers earlier this week suspending the betting on him taking the job. It’s understood the 44-year-old will hold crunch talks with new sporting director Kevin Thelwell, CEO Patrick Stewart and the San Francisco 49ers American investors over the next 48 hours with a view to returning to the club for a second spell.

Real Madrid No.2 Davide Ancelotti is also under firm consideration to fill the vacancy, but it remains the case that Gerrard still holds vast support among senior figures at the club as he targets a fresh start in the dugout.

It emerged on Tuesday that the ex-Liverpool and England icon had pulled out of a charity match in France next week due to ‘professional reasons’, ramping up further anticipation among Light Blues supporters that a deal is edging ever closer.

And there were rumours circulating online that Gerrard was back in Scotland to continue negotiations after his favourite Glaswegian barber - Russell Cowie - shared a clip on social media of him pulling up to the club’s training centre at Auchenhowie.

However, that isn’t the case with Gerrard offering a glimpse into his current surroundings as he ponders his next move by sharing a video clip on his Instagram story of him soaking up the sunshine on a beach at Four Seasons Hotel in Bahrain. It remains to be seen if that’s an indication he’s staying put or just savouring the high life while he still can.

According to the Daily Record, Gerrard has asked for time to speak to his wife and family about the decision to leave their lavish lifestyle in the Middle East, where they've been based since his move to Al-Ettifaq back in 2023. It’s claimed that he would NOT face any tax complications, which were previously thought to be a possible stumbling block, following his exit from the Saudi Pro League club in January.

Alan Shearer eager to see Gerrard back in management

Alan Shearer admits he would be delighted to see Gerrard return to management after enduring a tough time in recent years. Speaking to Betfair, he admitted: “I would like to see Gerrard back in management. He's obviously a huge figure up there because of what he did for the football club in winning the league.

“Different owners are about to go in there and take over too, but I hope he gets back into football. If he chooses Rangers, then he knows the club, he knows the area, he knows how it operates, and it doesn't surprise me at all that the owners would be looking to appoint someone like him.”

Latest next permanent Rangers manager odds

Steven Gerrard – 2/5

Davide Ancelotti – 3/1

Russell Martin – 10/1

Marco Rose – 16/1

Danny Rohl – 20/1

Gary O’Neil – 33/1

Kevin Muscat – 33/1

*Odds provided by Oddschecker.com