Here is how the Celtic major shareholder's wealth ranks compared to that of the possible new Rangers leaders

Scottish football has been awash with takeover chat this week as Rangers look set to undergo an American dream.

49ers Enterprises, who own NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers and English Championship side Leeds United, are believed to be closing in on a deal where they will become the main player in terms of ownership at Ibrox. Paraag Marathe, the Leeds United chairman and a key man behind 49ers Enterprises which is the investment wing of the NFL franchise, is a key man behind the possible takeover as per the BBC.

There is hope sparked from that piece of news and it is much-needed at Ibrox as they again suffered a shock at home. St Mirren are the latest team to take points off Philippe Clement’s side, winning 2-1 against the Light Blues on Saturday.

Celtic have been the dominant force in Scottish football for over a decade now and title wins plus Treble have become the norm. Major shareholder, Dermot Desmond, has also unlocked transfer warchests for Brendan Rodgers to splurge with big money moves for Arne Engels, Adam Idah and Jota sanctioned this season.

So how does the Irishman’s wealth stack up that of the possible new Rangers owners? We take a look.

Desmond’s net worth

According to Forbes, the major Celtic shareholder has an estimated net worth of $2.1b which is no measly sum. The Hoops banked more cash from progress in the Champions League this season which will please the major shareholder if comments earlier this season are anything to go by. He said in October: "I would like to see some good results, home results and maybe nick a point or two away.

"I think we have done exceptionally well so far. It's interesting to play eight different teams, four at home and four away with all different rankings. I think it makes it exciting for the club, the supporters and people generally."

49ers Enterprises net worth

When it comes to the prospective Rangers owners, they pack a whopping $5.97bn according to the YEP. How much of that Rangers would get to spend directly on the squad and how much would be infrastructure is unknown. Clement said this week of takeover chat: "No, no, I'm busy now with the group, with the players, the next game, all of that.

"Those are the things I have in control, in part, because you don't have everything under control. No, it's about the job of every day, going full for that and getting the best out of the players that are available at that moment.

"There's never a club where the manager is involved in these kind of things. If things change, and there are different budget, of course you're involved and it can help you, but that's the only thing. So that's business.

"Those are rumours. There's nothing for the moment, so nothing to talk about until something happens. I think it's the same as with transfers in the transfer window, if there's nothing concrete to say."