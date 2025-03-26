Rangers have a big decision to make regarding their managerial situation over the coming months

Barry Ferguson has made a positive impression since taking over as Rangers manager on a caretaker basis.

He was picked as their interim replacement following the club’s decision to sack Philippe Clement. They decided to cut ties with the Belgian after a poor run of form. The Gers have since progressed into the next round of the Europa League after seeing off Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce over two legs.

They also beat rivals Celtic 3-2 at Celtic Park. The Glasgow giants will be weighing up their permanent managerial options at this moment in time. Maurice Ross, who started his career at Rangers, believes his former team need to get a takeover of the club ‘finalised’ so they can start properly planning for the future through a squad overhaul that will form part of the new custodians’ first tasks. Rangers are set to be taken over by the US-based 49ers Enterprises.

Former Rangers player sends message

Speaking on The Rangers Review channel on YouTube, he has said: “You’re going to need many different facets, many different personalities to handle to be Rangers manager.

“What was Dick Advocaat’s philosophy? Dick Advocaat’s philosophy was maintaining discipline in a group that had 20 internationals in it that cost a lot of money. It comes back to recruitment. If you’ve got a squad recruited to play wonderful football, it’s just about managing the building. Be on time, don’t disrespect the club, behave properly.”

He added: “Alex McLeish came in on the back of Dick Advocaat and he was more of a man manager type. Yeah he had a bit of discipline and was a bit more personable than Dick Advocaat was. There’s no exact manager you need as such. What the club will need is investment in the playing staff and based on what we have seen so far, Rangers have done ok on the playing side with the coaches, it is about getting the takeover finalised.”

Will Barry Ferguson land the Rangers job?

Ferguson has thrown his name into the hat based on recent form. He knows the club inside out and has managed to get a tune out of the players. However, it remains to be seen at this stage whether he is under consideration for the full-time role or whether they will look for an external candidate in the long run.

The situation will depend on how long the takeover takes to go through. It will then also balance on whether the new hierarchy want their own candidate or are happy to stick with how things are going. The Gers are sat in 2nd place in the Scottish Premiership and have fallen short of Celtic in the title race once again.

After taking over from Clement, Ferguson said: "We have to try to be positive and win every single game. That's a big ask but I'm positive. We need positivity about the place. This needs to be a different Rangers team that turns up tomorrow night. My main objective is to start winning games on a consistent basis. This club is built on winning trophies. We're still in one trophy, but domestically we need to have a level of consistency. That's where it starts."