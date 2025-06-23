The Leeds United chairman and key 49ers player has been talking Rangers on Monday.

Paraag Marathe has addressed Rangers transfer business - and hinted at some possible surprises.

The Leeds United chairman and key player at 49ers Enterprises was in Glasgow on Monday as the Ibrox side held an EGM. It was to usher in new ownership, with the 49ers and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh leading Rangers into a new era. Russell Martin has been appointed head coach with Marathe and co aware of the need to improve the playing squad.

An initial £20million has been pledged by the US consortium as they look ahead to the start of the Premiership season and Champions League second round qualifiers against Panathinaikos. So far, Lyall Cameron has joined the club on a pre contract basis from fellow league side Dundee. One of the questions put to the new vice chairman was on Rangers transfers coming in the way and the powerbroker did not shy away from responding. Marathe said when it comes to the types of player Rangers might sign: “If we share who we're targeting that players becomes more expensive. It's best for you all if we surprise you with the players we bring in!”

Then asked about transfer budget, Marathe responded: “If we give you a number right now, suddenly that winger we're targeting becomes a lot more expensive so it's best we say less!”

He added: “First of all low-ego decision making is a very important thing. It means if it's the best idea, it wins no matter who says it. Andrew and I are just the custodians right now. This club will thrive long after our lifetime. Our task is to make it as successful as possible right now. It doesn't always mean more money. It might be making decisions that are more thoughtful. I've had a lot of training in making smarter decisions when you've got limited resources.”

When talking about the youth development at Rangers, Marathe said: “Academy is the lifeblood of club. It's where you learn the Rangers way and it's best source of talent. Given the gravitas of this great club, we can find the best youth anywhere. I don't want to speak about success or failure of the past with academy. What's important is today. It's wholesale talent as opposed to transfer market. Absolutely a top priority of ours.

Rangers fitness issues addressed

Questions soon turned to the medical department in relation to recruitment. Marathe explained: “The best skill of any player is availability. If they're not on the pitch or missing half the time they're not worth it - worth less than half. What I mean is that everything we can do from a support system around the player is even more important than the wages we pay them.

“It's sports science, nutrition and medical. I'll take a player with above average skill but off the scale mentality. That type of player will find a way of succeeding and being on the pitch. We'll do everything we can to help players...”