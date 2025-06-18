Central midfielder has made the move to Ibrox from Dundee on a Bosman after signing a pre-contract deal in February

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyall Cameron has confessed it is a “privilege” after being officially unveiled as a Rangers player - and has vowed to help return the club to the top of Scottish football.

The central midfielder has completed his move to Ibrox from fellow Premiership side Dundee on a Bosman after signing a pre-contract deal in February. He will now aim to create a positive first impression on new head coach Russell Martin by making his mark on the first team after spending the entirety of his career so far at Dens Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Rangers website, the Scotland Under-21 international said: “It is amazing to walk in the door, it is a privilege really. I have been looking forward to it for a long time It was a no-brainer as soon as Rangers came in, I was desperate to be here. It is obviously a massive club and the history and everything about it is just amazing. Being from Scotland, I know what the club stands for, so I just wanted to jump at the chance.

Why star has signed for Rangers

“It is a new project, they are looking to build, improve and win leagues again and I really wanted to be a part of it. I want to come here, make an impression, do as well as possible and get this club back to where it belongs.”

Cameron checks in at Rangers with more than 150 senior appearances under his belt, with the vast majority of those coming at Dundee as well as gaining experience on loan with Peterhead and Montrose. Despite being part of a Dark Blues side that were battling relegation until the final day of the last season, Cameron still contributed 14 goals and nine assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a personal perspective my numbers were good for a midfielder, so I enjoyed it in that way, but it didn’t come without difficult days to be honest,” he said.

“We had quite a few bad results and we were hanging around the bottom of the league where no one wants to be. It is a learning process, and I feel like I have learned a lot of things at Dundee which can benefit me going forward in my career.

What he expects to encounter at Rangers

“I have played in Scotland for three years now, I know what other teams are going to bring, what it is like to go to different places so that is a benefit for me. Playing for Rangers is totally different, you are dominating the ball whereas at Dundee I was maybe not doing that as much, but it is a thing that I think suits my game so hopefully I can show that. I am grateful for the support I got from the (Dundee) players, staff and fans, but it is a new project, and I think it was time for me to move on and to come to a club like this.”

Cameron could make his debut in a Champions League second round qualifier that takes place next month.