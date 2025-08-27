The heat is already on Russell Martin after a tough start to life at Rangers.

Russell Martin will live to fight for the foreseeable at Rangers - as 49ers Enterprises won’t move a muscle in terms of axe temptations.

After three conseuctive 1-1 draws to begin the Premiership season and performances failing to pass the eye test, some fans have already had enough of the new head coach. His possession based style has proven hard for some to come to terms with and ex Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday admits it’s a club where winning around disgruntled punters isn’t easy.

That said, he does not expect new owners 49ers Enterprises plus Andrew Cavenagh to press the button. As he claims an investment of over £15m in the transfer market, he believes there’s too much stock invested in Martin for Rangers to think about a change.

Andy Halliday on Rangers under Russell Martin

He said in response to a caller on Clyde SSB: “I think it was the earlier caller that said when the Rangers fans turn against a manager, it's very, very difficult to go back. And I've got to be honest, I do agree with that. But I don't agree with the fact that 100% of the fans have turned against him, which I think was the exact statement that the caller used.

“The 49ers aren't going to sack Russell Martin after eight weeks. It would be ridiculous, especially after you've given HIM 15 million plus to go and assemble a squad of players. There's still two weeks left of the window. It's not going to happen. I was also someone that was champing at the bit for a Russell Martin to come in the door because of his style of play, because his identity. But, and I stress, I expected more earlier than I am now.

“I definitely expected more improvement within the nine games. I expected to see some sort of transition and getting slightly better on the ball, getting slightly better off the ball. But I don't really think there's a facet of Rangers’ game right now that they're clicking. Because we've spoke so much about Rangers on the ball, off the ball as well.

What Rangers are not doing under Russell Martin

“Defensively they look really leaky. Russell Martin uses the term aggressive consistently throughout the week in post-match and pre-match. I just don't see it. I still haven't seen any hint of Rangers being aggressive off the ball. The biggest difference for Rangers to last year now is I think they're playing a higher line, but they don't actually put pressure on the ball to stop it at its source.

“They don't have any turnovers at the top end of the pitch. Now, what doesn't help to try and get that is not playing with a striker, because you don't actually have somebody that goes and leads your press and then wins the ball back.”

It’s a huge week for Martin. If the midweek clash against Club Brugge in the second of their Champions League play-off wasn’t enough, they also have the first Old Firm of his tenure against Celtic and the end of the transfer window to come inside the next seven days.