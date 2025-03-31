Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers plot summer swoop to land a senior figure from Premier League club as former Man United chief prepares for Q&A event

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers could be set to raid Premier League giants Arsenal for a key behind-the-scenes figure as part of the imminent 49ers takeover at Ibrox, according to reports.

The Ibrox outfit are bracing for a summer of significant change once the US consortium's takeover bid is officially approved as new owners attempt to lay out a blueprint for the Govan giants moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation has been rife over which players the light Blues could end up luring to Glasgow this summer, while a decision will also have to be made about the vacant managerial post, with Barry Ferguson currently holding down the forte on an interim basis.

And it’s now been revealed by TBR Football that Rangers are eyeing senior Arsenal background figure Jason Ayto to fulfil an unspecified new role ahead of the American takeover.

Ayto, who originally joined the Gunners as a scout back in 2014, was named interim sporting director of the Gunners after Edu Gaspar’s departure and is understood to have been considered for the role permanently.

Mikel Arteta rates Ayto highly

The North London club don’t want to let the 40-year-old leave in the near future, with discussions currently ongoing about his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayto has created a positive impression during his time at the Emirates, with first-team boss Mikel Arteta claimed to be a big fan of his, having previously stated he has been “phenomenal” in his role.

Rangers are not the only club in the running for Ayto’s services, with Everton and Crystal Palace eyeing a replacement with Kevin Thelwell quitting Goodison Park and Eagles sporting director Dougie Freedman swapping Selhurst Park for Saudi Arabia.

Patrick Stewart to host first Rangers Q&A

It comes as new Ibrox CEO Patrick Stewart gets ready to face the music by hosting his first Q&A since taking over the role from predecessor james Bisgrove. The former Manchester United chief will take to the stage at New Edmiston House on Wednesday, April 23 where supporters will inevitably seek answers on a number of burning issues.

Punters will be wanting clarity on the takeover being fronted by American business tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, as well as an update on the club’s search for new permanent manager. It’s also expected that Barry Ferguson’s chances of landing the job will be addressed at the fan forum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An email sent to season ticket MyGers members said: “While the club has hosted fans’ forums before, this will be the first to be led by chief executive officer Patrick Stewart. He will be joined on the evening by members of the club’s senior management team, who will provide updates across a range of key areas and take questions from supporters on a variety of topics.

“The forum is part of the club’s ongoing commitment to open and meaningful dialogue with its supporters, offering a valuable opportunity for fans to engage directly with decision-makers across the organisation.”

Official supporters clubs can apply to enter a ballot for one of the 400 available places.