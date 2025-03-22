Rangers takeover: first season transfer budget that 49ers will provide 'revealed'

The latest Rangers takeover news (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The Ibrox Club could soon be under the ownership of Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe and his consortium of investors.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things remain quiet on the domestic football front as the international break continues to hold centre stage with Steve Clarke’s Scotland preparing for the second leg of their UEFA Nations League play-off with Greece on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rangers supporters continue to celebrate their 3-2 Old Firm derby win against Celtic last weekend but attentions will soon turn to their next Scottish Premiership clash. That comes at Dens Park on Saturday, March 29 as Barry Ferguson’s side take on struggling Dundee who now have their tails in the air after a derby win of their own against neighbours Dundee United before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind the scenes it has also gone quite on the Rangers takeover front but it doesn’t appear there is anything to worry about as the club and the potential new owners look to hash things out ahead of a deal being completed before next season. Here are the latest Rangers FC takeover news headlines:

Rangers first transfer budget under 49ers ownership ‘revealed’

Per a report from Football Insider, Rangers new owners are set to back them with a substantial transfer budget as soon as they are in the door at Ibrox. It is claimed that there will be between £25 million and £30 million to spend on recruiting new players for whoever the manager will be.

A deal for 49ers Enterprises to takeover the club was reportedly agreed in principle earlier this month and it now looks like things are moving at pace with a view to next season. Finding a new manager remains the priority for the club although it has since been claimed by some media outlets that Barry Ferguson’s Old Firm Derby win and UEFA Europa League exploits have made him a contender for the job on a permanent basis.

Pundits debate ‘fear’ that new Rangers owners may have after banner controversy

A debate recently broke out amongst PLZ Soccer pundits Gordon Parks, Hugh MacDonald, Alison McConnell and Peter Martin. It centered around the recent controversies surrounding a banner displayed by the Union Bears supporters group and if it could be something that potentially sours any new owners from investing in the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As quoted by the Daily Record, Parks said: "Do you think there is a fear there that if you are investing in Rangers and you do your investigating, and you see the baggage that currently exists, could that deter the investment?" McConnell responded: "I think there is no doubt about that."

Parks continued: "Would you want to associate yourself with certain fringes within the club that exist, which is the reality?" Host Peter Martin added: "If you are smart about it, it's a clear business sense where they will draw a line and say 'Ok, we understand there is an underhand element here who breach the code of conduct, but this is a business'. Business people tend to look at it in the cold light of day and say 'what is our objective? Why are we doing it? How much is it costing and what will we get out of it in the end? And if we have to deal with these people further down the line, we will deal with it'."

Hugh MacDonald then entered the discussion, saying: "They will deal with it because it's a brand. The 49ers people are dealing with big people in the outside world. That is a hugely strong statement - and I may be being unfair to Patrick Stewart (Rangers CEO), but I think it has been prompted, not just by the perceived danger to a takeover - because I don't think it will have a major effect. But, it's obviously linked to the fact the people in America don't want anything to do with that kind of stuff."