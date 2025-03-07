Paraag Marathe has explained what would happen if 49ers Enterprises were to own multiple clubs amid interest in buying the Ibrox side

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should talks end successfully and a deal be completed in the months ahead, it will be 49ers Enterprises second major investment in a British club having also bought over EFL Championship leaders Leeds United, with chairman Paraag Marathe overseeing the Elland Road club’s progress as they look to seal a return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news will excite Rangers fans, who have witnessed their side fall miles behind Glasgow rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this season. Under their current ownership, the Light Blues’ recruitment in recent transfer windows has also led to fierce criticism.

As well as hunting for Philippe Clement’s long-term successor, the Govan outfit are also on the lookout to appoint a new director of football to work alongside Nils Koppen and they have been given a blueprint for how their search could pan out by the Yorkshire club.

Sky Germany have reported that Leeds are looking to secure a sporting director of their own with former Arminia Bielefeld Managing Director of Sport Samir Arabi identified as a leading candidate to fill the vacancy. The Whites want to hire someone with the suitable expertise to provide support for first-team manager Daniel Farke.

However, there are some permutations that must be considered in relation to Leeds that could impact Rangers moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happens if Leeds are promoted to the Premier League?

American investors have no concerns that their takeover proposal of Rangers would be scuppered by rules on dual ownership. There is confidence on both sides that a deal - which requires SFA approval - will be concluded between April and June. However, such a move would also likely need rubber-stamped from the English Premier League (EPL).

The Premier League rulebook preventing dual ownership are stringent. Under ‘Dual Interest’, section 1.4 states “No Person may either directly or indirectly be involved in or have any power to determine or influence the management or administration of more than one Club.”

In addition, section 1.6 adds: “A Club shall not either directly or indirectly issue Shares of any description or grant any Holding to any Person that either directly or indirectly already holds a Significant Interest in another Club.”

What happens if Leeds stay in the EFL Championship?

Should Leeds remain outside the English top-flight, current EFL regulations forbid associations or dual interest with clubs in a number of competitions, including the Scottish Professional League. Those involved can ask for permission from the EFL board, but that seems unlikely at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, clubs can discuss the rules at EFL divisional meetings, where there could potentially be an appetite for change. However, that’s not guaranteed, meaning Gers supporters will be keeping a close eye on the Championship promotion race over the coming weeks.