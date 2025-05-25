He also counts Cardiff City, QPR and Crystal Palace amongst his several former clubs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United and Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock says Rangers’ takeover kingpins could do worse than give him a shout - as he takes aim at Philippe Clement.

The Belgian was sacked after the 24/25 season had went pear shaped, with Barry Ferguson ending it as interim boss ahead of a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises. Rangers did not win a trophy over the season and Celtic could make it a clean sweep of domestic trophies on Saturday if they beat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has left Rangers hunting a new boss and with vast experience from places like Elland Road and Bramall Lane, alongside stints with Crystal Palace, QPR, Cardiff City and more, Neil Warnock has talked over his respect for Rangers. Having had a short stint at Aberdeen, the no-nonsense boss has voiced his dislike of Clement as he insisted the 49ers will have their idea of a gaffer they crave.

Neil Warnock on managing Rangers and his takeover prediction

Speaking to the Herald, the former Leeds United and Sheffield United gaffer said with a prediction over the 49ers: “They could do a lot worse. Listen, I suspect the new people coming in will have something to say on who the manager will be. They will have an idea on who they want. All I know about what's happening with the Americans is what I read in the papers. But it's a great club and it's ripe for investment.

“I don't really know who they should be going for, but I wasn't a fan of Clement at all, me. When I came across him I thought he was arrogant, if I'm honest. I didn't have a great deal of time for him.

“That Rangers job would have been ideal for me at one point, but there was always somebody putting a spoke in. There was always somebody behind the scenes who wanted somebody else. So I was disappointed that it never happened. I would like to have had a go, because when I pull up at Ibrox and get into the car park, I think it's special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leeds United and Sheffield United boss could rock up in Glasgow

Warnock’s ‘Audience With’ shows are taking place London, Manchester and Bristol in September, with eyes on a Glasgow date. He added: “I fancy doing a show in Glasgow. I’m going to tell my man who organises them that I want to do one in Glasgow because I do get on with people up here. I like the Scots, me.

“I never got into slagging off the football up here because, listen, it is what it is. Everybody knows there are two teams that are always going to be dominant up there. But I still think it’s possible for a Hearts or a Hibernian or an Aberdeen to get amongst them. I would love to have had a go at that for a couple of years, bringing my own players in. Sadly it wasn’t to be.”