A five-man candidate shortlist to become Rangers interim manager until the end of the season

Rangers have begun their search for a new manager after sacking Philippe Clement on Sunday night - and it would be no surprise to see a temporary boss appointed given the club’s current predicament.

The Belgian parted ways with the Ibrox club after the latest Scottish Premiership defeat at home to St Mirren on Saturday, with Gers chiefs now having to decide upon the best course of action for the remainder of the campaign and beyond.

The Light Blues lost the League Cup final to Celtic back in December, and have been dumped out of the Scottish Cup. They also trail their Glasgow rivals by 13 points in the Scottish Premiership, but are in the last 16 of the Europa League where they will face Turkish side Fenerbahce next month.

With a limited chance of securing silverware this season and discussions ongoing over a US-led 49ers Enterprisers takeover bid, GlasgowWorld looks at five realistic options to become Rangers interim manager until the end of the season:

Neil McCann

A potential outside option to be handed the reins, McCann boasts plenty of managerial experience from his time at Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Won three league titles during his playing days in Govan and is currently working as a television/radio pundit for BBC Scotland and Sky Sports.

Steven Davis

A club legend and a well respected figure among the fanbase, the Northern Ireland hero could be a strong viable option having previously served as Rangers interim boss for two matches against Aris Limassol and St Mirren following Michael Beale’s dismissal. Knows the club’s and supporters expectations and has been assisting Michael O’Neill with the national team. Has been vocal on his desire to explore full-time coaching opportunities.

Kevin Thomson

Returned to Rangers as an academy coach earlier this month having previously worked in the youth set-up, but could be a potential short-term solution. Has taken up a new role to assist under-18 manager Steven Smith. Gained senior experience in the dugout after leading Kelty Hearts to the SPFL League Two title back in 2022 before resigning from his post at the end of the season.

Barry Ferguson

Installed as the early favourite to fill the vacancy on an interim basis. Would bring valuable experience to the table, particularly for the younger players. Knows exactly what it takes to make the transition from academy football to the first-team and understands the values of the football club. Would offer stability in the short-term, even though he hasn’t been involved in the coaching scene for three years or at a level above League One level. Got Kelty Hearts into the SPFL from the Lowland League but his stints at Alloa Athletic and Clyde were underwhelming.

Issam Charai

Joined the club as assistant manager to Clement last month after Andries Ulderink left Ibrox. The Moroccan coach previously worked in the Belgian Pro League as second in command and as Morocco’s Under-23 manager, whom he led to the African Cup of Nations title. Has experience of taking interim charge in Saudi Arabia at Al Faisaly back in 2013. Has been tasked with leading today’s training session at Auchenhowie.