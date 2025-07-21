Draw for the third qualifying round has been confirmed - with Russell Martin’s side involved in the League Path

Rangers will face either Viktoria Plzen or Servette in Champions League third round qualifying action next month, should they overcome Panathinaikos.

Russell Martin’s new-look side are preparing to host the Greek outfit tomorrow night at Ibrox before travelling to Athens next Wednesday for the return leg.

And the Light Blues have now discovered who they could face via the League Path if they manage to see off last season’s Greek Super League runners-up and advance to the third round of qualifying in their quest to reach the lucrative league phase.

Rangers were seeded for this morning’s draw, ensuring they avoided the likes of Benfica, Club Brugge and Feyenoord at this stage.

And while they will be firmly focused on progressing in the competition, there are no guarantees they will emerge victorious from a tricky match-up against Panathinaikos.

In the event of losing the two-legged tie, the Gers would drop into the Europa League third qualifying round and will NOT be seeded due to their UEFA ranking, making the chances of reaching the play-off round even harder with Turkish side Bestikas or Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk lying in wait.

For now, though, we take a closer look at who two sides are that Rangers could face in the Champions League and what fans need to know. Here are some of the key facts...

Where do Viktoria Plzen play their home games?

Founded in 1911, the six-time Czech champions play their home games at the Doosan Arena, which has a capacity of 11,700. They have been involved in European football for 54 years but have only faced one Scottish club in that time - Hearts, who the beat home and away last year.

Where do Servette play their home games?

Founded in 1900, the 17-time Swiss champions play their home matches at the historic Stade de Geneve, which has a capacity of 30,084. They are familiar with Rangers, having faced off against each other in qualifying two years ago, with Michael Beale’s side scraping through 3-2 on aggregate.

Who is Viktoria Plzen’s manager?

Miroslav Koubek is the manager of Viktoria Plzen. Now in his third spell at the club, the 73-year-old guided them to the league title a decade ago and counts Baník Ostrava, Slavia Prague and Bohemians 1905 among the former clubs he has managed.

Who is Servette’s manager?

Thomas Haberli is the current head coach of Servette. Previously in charge of the Estonia National Team, he took the reins of the Geneva-based outfit last year and counts BSC Young Boys, FC Basel and Luzern among the former clubs he has managed.

Who is Viktoria Plzen’s key player?

Czech Republic international Pavel Šulc was their top goal scorer last season. The attacking midfielder bagged a brace for his country against Ukraine last year. He’s one to watch.

Who is Servette’s key player?

Vastly experienced defender and club captain Steve Rouiller has made over 300 appearances in his eight years with Servette. The 35-year-old can pose a major threat in both boxes.

What are estimated flight prices to both countries?

Ties will be played August 5/6 (at home) and August 12 (away), with fans urged not to make travel plans until UEFA confirm the exact dates of the tie.

However, punters may still be keen to know what type of money they need to pay out for both trips if they are to make it. Based on the date of the away leg, the cheapest available price flying out from Glasgow to Prague on Monday, 11th to ensure making the game against Viktoria Plzen and returning on the 13th is £168 at the time of writing.

The cheapest available price flying out from Glasgow to Geneva on Monday, 11th to ensure making the game against Servette and returning on the 13th is £272 at the time of writing.

What are estimated hotel prices for both countries?

Going by the same parameters as above, Booking.com currently has plenty of options in both Plzen and Geneva between August 11th-13th, ranging from budget options to city centre hotel options. So there’s no shortage of options when it comes to accommodation.