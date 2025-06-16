Here are some of our Rangers transfer predictions ahead of the summer transfer window.

The transfer window is officially open and now Rangers may be set for a flurry of activity.

Several stars have been linked with Rangers, and exits could also beckon at Ibrox. Leeds United leaders 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh are the new owners who are looking to back head coach Russell Martin with a recruitment drive that can get them challenging domestically again, and fighting in Europe.

Martin told Sky Sports earlier this month: "There is a few positions where we'll need to strengthen fairly quickly and fairly early on. I'm also willing to be surprised and I'm open to being surprised by some of the players we have here. I think the way we're going to try and work and play is going to give them the best chance to show us what they've got and to give us the best version of themselves and hopefully one or two surprises.

"We'll need some help before that game for sure, but until we get in here and assess everyone, how many we'll need before the game or how realistic that is because football and the business and transfer window can be difficult. I'm pretty sure by then we'll have one or two people [in], to help us add to the group."

So, we’re getting the crystal ball out and making some shoot Rangers predictions on what will happen this summer. Take a look.

Leeds United deal brokered

There is an obvious connection between Leeds United and Rangers now that they are both under the influence of the 49ers. Nico Raskin has already been linked with the Elland Road side since news of the takeover at Rangers emerged and going the other way, there’s been speculation and social media talk of Largie Ramazani. This might be a slow burner after the season gets going but if Rangers are in a jam late in the window, we can see a look towards Leeds being cast and a deal being struck.

Mohamed Diomande sold

The player trading model is front and centre of what the new front office are trying to build and an exit of some stature may need to occur to really get that rolling. Nico Raskin is too pivotal and Hamza Igamane is the bright light in attack. Everton have been linked to Mohamed Diomande so if one of the assets are to go, he perhaps makes most sense, with Raskin left in midfield so the level of star power wouldn’t diminish as much.

Box office arrival

What does this constitute? We are talking, despite the way it eventually panned out, Aaron Ramsey levels of new signing being brought out the front door of the stadium for instant photos hype. We think the 49ers will be keen to bring a statement name to Ibrox, even if it’s a veteran. The one that probably falls into that bracket of those linked so far is Jamie Vardy.

The next captain

James Tavernier is now 33 and will be 34 by the end of the year. Rangers are going to need to look to the future not only at right back soon, but in the skipper department too. We reckon that with such an influx of players coming in, the next in line to become Rangers captain will emerge from that crop.

Summer 2024 exodus

Of the players who were signed in the last summer window, including Diomande’s loan becoming permanent, we reckon only four will be left at the club for the new term. Diomande, Nedim Bajrami, Robin Propper, Vaclav Cerny, Oscar Cortes and Neraysho Kasanwirjo will not be in blue by our reckoning and we think Clinton Nsiala could be loaned out given the amount of centre backs linked. That leaves Jefte, Hamza Igamane, Connor Barron and Liam Kelly at the club. A total refresh.